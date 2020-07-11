On July 10, it was reported that the police were called to the zoo that was made famous by the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Parts were found inside the alligator enclosure in the zoo and the authorities took a close look. However, it turns out that the remains are not human.

Animal remains

The authorities arrived at Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. The fans of the Netflix show were left gripped but it does not appear that what the authorities found belonged to a human.

According to TMZ, the remains that the authorities found had a tail. They report that law enforcement sources said that no human remains were found in the enclosure. Police did uncover animal bones that appear to be the skeleton of a small animal with a tail.

At the beginning of 2020, the public was transfixed when the series "Tiger King" was released on Netflix. Viewers watched as Joe Exotic, the 57-year-old "Tiger King", whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, was jailed for two counts of murder for hire despite a failed and alleged assassination plot against his enemy, animal rights activist, Carole Baskin.

A judge ruled that Carole Baskin should have ownership of the zoo after her lengthy legal battle against Joe Exotic. It is not the first time that the zoo made headlines.

Also Read: Glee Actress Naya Rivera Feared Dead After 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone in a Boat in Lake Piru

A whistleblower sent images to PETA which showed numerous lions with open bleeding wounds that are caused by flies laying eggs on their flesh, as reported by Mirror UK.

US authorities investigated the zoo due to the pictures. The source then handed over the images to PETA showing three lions with open wounds, one exhibiting severely injured and blood ears and others showing cuts on their legs.

The injuries of the lions are said to be caused by flies laying eggs on the animal skin and maggots eating the flesh of the animals. The condition is known as flystrike and it can be fatal if left untreated.

Carole Baskin's husband

The reason why the public was waiting for the results of the remains that were found inside the alligator enclosure is that people are spreading conspiracy theories that Carole Baskin killed her first husband. This conspiracy started after the Netflix documentary show aired.

Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist, has attacked Joe Exotic for years because of his alleged treatment of animals. In retaliation, Joe Exotic stated that Carole Baskin was responsible for the disappearance of her millionaire husband, Don Lewis.

The couple married in 1991, but in 1997, Lewis disappeared without a trace. Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002 and he was never found. Baskin was never charged for Lewis's disappearance, but that did not stop Exotic from accusing Baskin of murdering her husband and feeding him to the tigers in the rescue center, as reported by FilmDaily.

Before he disappeared, Lewis stated that he wanted to move to Costa Rica. He was always flying to Costa Rica to satisfy his sexual desires. He also already transferred ownership of his Florida properties to his Costa Rican company.

Lewis also attempted to file a restraining order against Baskin, and he also expressed his desire for a divorce. The divorce never happened as Lewis suddenly vanished.

Related Article: Johnny Depp Reveals Photos of His Severed Finger, Claims Amber Heard Threw Vodka Bottle At Him

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.