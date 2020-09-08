Last Sunday, Luis Martin Pages, a 29-year-old who lives in North Miami Beach, turned himself over to police right after he allegedly shot his mother which caused her death.

When an officer arrived at Pages's Residence, Miriam Gonzalez, the 59-year-old victim, was found lifeless at the crime scene.

Argument over orange juice

According to Fox News, a Florida man shot his mother after their arguments regarding a car, air conditioning remote control, and an orange juice.

Luis told the police that he lost his cool during the argument with his mother. He also told the officer who responded to his emergency call that he was responsible for his mother's death and asked law enforcement to take him into custody.

The numerous arguments began that morning because of an orange juice and Luis's confrontation with his mother, Miriam, about her car that he wanted to borrow because he was going to look for a job. But his mom declined his request because it was labor day on the weekend, and no establishment would be open.

The conversation triggered the fatal incident between the two individuals, said Luis, when a detective interrogated him. Also, the Florida man told the inspector that his mother also threatened him with a knife because of a separate argument about the remote control of their air conditioning.

Reports revealed that Luis stated he could not recall how many times he shot his mother with his gun. However, he added that he always carried six bullets in the gun and knew that he used all of them because when he tried to shoot himself, the barrel was empty. The police officers charged Luis with one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

The Florida Man is an internet meme used when people who live in or come from Florida have various unrelated crimes or news articles; this trend was popularized in 2013. Florida man crimes are some of the strangest and outrageous news reported by media outlets. There is quite a few recent news regarding several Florida men.

Deadly misunderstanding

A Florida man allegedly shot the 19-year-old Devyne Pritchett on Sunday morning. According to BayNews9, the victim was high on drugs when the killing happened. The drugged but unarmed Pritchett broke into an apartment complex last Sunday. He had a verbal dispute with a man walking his dog that same day, and the man pushed him to the ground.

When the second man from the third floor approached them, Pritchett raised his hand in the shape of a gun and uttered "pow pow pow' to Bryan Medeiros; the man who killed him. Medeiros followed Pritchett armed with a real gun and shot the unarmed 19-year-old, causing the shooter to be charged with manslaughter and carrying a concealed firearm.

According to 247WallSt, crime is a common occurrence in Florida. The state sees a crime rate that is slightly higher than the national rates for violent and property crime.

In 2018, Florida had 3.8 violent crimes per 1,000 people. Nationwide, the rate was at 3.7. Only 14 percent of all crimes reported by state officials were violent crimes. While Florida ranks 28th for the total crime rate across the nation, it has the 30th lowest violent crime rate. In the same year, law enforcement agencies only reported 81,980 cases of violent crimes.

