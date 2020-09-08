Durham, NH - After a fraternity party at the University of New Hampshire, now a cluster of coronavirus infections has been linked by the health officials to the event that was organized inside the school premises.

The Department of Health and Human Services of the state of New Hampshire shared on Sunday that they are currently investigating the potential outbreak that was connected to the event of the Theta Chi last weekend.

Officials coming from the University of New Hampshire released that over 100 individuals are present to the event on August 29 which also includes students but the alarming side was the non-wearing of masks by the event attendees, CNN reported.

The officials also added that eleven individuals linked to the party organized by the Theta Chi have tested positive with COVID-19.

President of the University of New Hampshire, James W. Dean Jr. shared in a statement that he wants to make clear that reckless behavior is the kind of behavior that undermines the planning of the academic institution and will lead them to shift to a fully remote mode teaching and learning.

University Parties Cause Cluster of Cases

The latest cluster at campuses all over the country has most of them linked the issue to parties conducted by fraternities.

It is a major challenge for colleges and universities to prevent such big parties and events within their premises.

Moreover, the University of Notre Dame and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill have sent students to their respective homes to have their virtual classes after the cases arose just days into the semester.

On the other hand, officials coming from the academic institutions Northeastern University and New York University have suspended their respective students who they found out participated in the gatherings that violated the imposed safety protocols that should be observed in such events.

Earlier this summer, clusters of coronavirus cases were linked by three schools such as the University of California, Berkeley, University of Washington, and the University of Mississippi to the parties that were conducted by the fraternities.

Students Involved to Face Conduct Charges

The University of New Hampshire shared that they will pursue student conduct charges against the people who attended the party and the organizers of the event.

According to CBS News, school officials also stated that they suspended the responsible fraternity for the event, the Theta Chi fraternity.

Despite the bad news that was brought by the said event that resulted to the new string of cases of COVID-19, still, the President of the University shared in the message to the campus community that the overwhelming majority of the learners were abiding to the safety measures that was imposed by the academic institution.

Based on the latest count of the state, New Hampshire has tallied 7,447 coronavirus cases as of Sunday. But despite the alarming rise of cases in the state due to the recent events, still, the state of New Hampshire is still thankful as 91% of the cases that were reported have recovered already with only 248 cases that are active.



