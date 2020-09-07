Kim Jong Un has ordered North Korean units to shoot to kill anyone near the 900-mile China-Korean border.

This was the news from the U.S. backed Radio Free Asia, that informed that the shoot kill order applies to anyone that is a kilometer away from the border. Intel reports that Chinese imports are more expensive and harder to come by in commercial areas.

North Korean citizens are now in worse conditions than before. Some have resorted to smuggling to earn a decent income, but at risk of getting shot, reported Express UK.

Last month, hard-times caused seven North Koreans living in Hyesan City, which was very close to the border caught for smuggling goods,mentioned a source about the incident.

At the end of last month, seven North Korean residents of Hyesan City close to the border were arrested for smuggling, a second insider said according to Daily NK.

The source added that they were lucky to avoid execution but were sent to prison camps as punishment for smuggling. Authorities do not take to any breaking of the laws, especially in the peninsula and during a pandemic.

Most got life sentence but not death. Unfortunately, their kin was forced to be exiled internally in the mountain areas, noted Korean News Digest.

News of protests by residents of the punishments were given to those caught smuggling. Some say it will be much better than a prison camp. Many are choosing to risk life and limb while smuggling on the Nokor border, instead of starving to death.

Also read: Kim Yo Jong Authorizes Using Nuclear Weapons Against the US With Kim Jong-Un's Support

Overall, the order encompasses the entire border from provinces of North Hamgyong, North Pyongan, Chagang, and Ryanggang, mentioned Radio Free Asia.

Despite the suspension of trade between North Korea and China during the pandemic's start during January, there is still existent trade as the need for good from China is important, and the border is still active with smuggling activities despite the ban, said the Economist.

Oddly, since the year's beginning, border crossings were successful without incident. One refugee snuck back even after escaping, yet was not caught by border guards.

When Kim Jong Un learned of the travesty, he had the unit separated which allowed the border crossing unimpeded. He was reported to be very furious at it.

As insurance, North Korean special forces were dispatched to keep an eye on guard units on the border. Though it is speculated they were not there to assist or watch, instead of preventing smugglers from paying them off for safe passage especially when shipments are going in or out of North Korea.

In middle August, one officer who headed to the border guard unit was taken into custody by the military for smuggling charges.

According to the source, the officer had 500 kilograms given by a Chinese smuggler but gave it to a local when the quarantine was in full effect.

The soldier was taken in immediately but might avoid punishment for what he did. Other insights were that the officer got into smuggling to give food to his troops, not for self-gain.

According to one source, several Nokor soldiers killed three Chinese fishermen in home waters.

Related article: North Korean Defector Describes 'Hellish' Life in NoKor, People Were Starved to Death

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.