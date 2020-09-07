A long time ago, the sun had a sibling, and it was not solo, in the early cosmos. Both exerted immense gravity in the local space-time like giant catch nets that are forwarded in a new theory.

Most interesting is how objects get trapped inside them and the chance of finding planet nine.

Eons went by, the sun's twin was expunged, but all the planets and objects in its periphery are already there. Other objects like the Oort cloud and the Planet Noe as well. This is was the statement given by Dr. Avi Loeb from Harvard University, one of the scientists on the study, reported MEAWW.

At the edges of the solar system is the Oort cloud. For many, it is an eccentric place to visit. It defies the concept with objects that have a circular orbit. It's truly weird that is a spherical bubble that surrounds most planets, the sun, and other asteroids. Erratic orbits in the Oort cloud feature random orbits over the expanse of the sphere. Come to think of icy comets that make rare visits to the solar system. This is one weird corner of space to inhabit.

Now, what is this cloud that is a pile of rubble in the outer limits of the solar system. Can it be part of the proto-solar system in its beginning? This is what bothers Dr. Loeb and his colleague Amir Siraj, a student. He added the model used has problems with the scattered disk population of what's found there. He noted that the sphere-shaped Oort is something to consider. To reason that a second sun at a certain point of time, might the answer.

Creation of stars in the cosmos

Scientists have determined that stars are born in galactic clusters and nurseries, where the heat is immense, and materials used to form stars are plentiful. These places in the universe are so hot with stars born from the elements.

More than one star is born at one time, and as eons drift, they grow further apart and get scattered in the cosmos. A factor that causes these fiery behemoths to move is stellar winds or the gravitation that exists in space-time.

Think of these stars lying in a three-dimension canvass that stretches in all directions of space-time. Gravity pushes and pulls thus creating the gaps and distance in the fabric of reality. Gravity is there, and it exists in variations in the cosmos.

An idea exists that half of the suns in the cosmos have a binary that is it has companion, from the first time it formed in a star cluster. The estimated distance from is twin, is 1000-times the distance from the earth to the sun. The scientists use this to recreate the properties of the Oort and Planet Nine. More data reveals that an early binary system gets the existence of Planet Nine by a factor 20.

Until the theory is proven by the Vera Rubin Observatory, its all guessing of the sun's twin how it helped net the Oort cloud and Planet Nine.

