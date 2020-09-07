Niece of notorious terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, Noor bin Ladin has expressed her support for the reelection of United States President Donald Trump.

In an interview with The New York Post, the 33-year-old stated that a second terror attack comparable to the 9/11 bombing of the world trade center may be preventable if Trump stays in office.

In her statement, Bin Ladin stated that during the Obama/Biden administration, the Islamic State (ISIS) grew in numbers which led them to enter Europe. She also noted that Trump has shown that he is protecting the US and other countries by extension through obliterating the roots of terrorism before they are able to strike back.

According to Bin Ladin, she grew up in Switzerland and clarified that their side of the family has always spelled the last name differently than her uncle. Noor's uncle is known to be the leader of the terrorist group Al Qaeda which is the mastermind of the 9/11 bombing.

Moreover, the niece of the terrorist leader stated that she has been a long-time admirer of the current president. It can be recalled that during his campaign, Trump pledged to ban Muslims from the US in 2016.

Trump also vowed to pursue a stricter anti-terror policy than what was imposed by Obama's organization. However, during his time as president Trump has been repeatedly accused of going after a chaotic policy that allowed fighters of ISIS to regroup back in Syria.

The young Bin Ladin also stated that she has supported Trump since the beginning of 2015 when the president announced his candidacy. She added that she watched Trump from afar and admired his resolve, emphasizing that it is essential for America and the whole western civilization's future that Trump is re-elected.

In addition, Bin Ladin also used the terror attacks in Europe in the past 19 years as an example of how the "Radical Islam" has completely infiltrated the society and shaken everyone's core. She also expressed alarm on how the leftists in the US have aligned themselves with those who share the ideology of radical Islam.

Aside from the interview, Bin Ladin also tweeted pictures of herself donning clothes with slogans promoting Trump. Her tweet also contained pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy movement hashtags.

America is the greatest, least racist country in the world, despite what her enemies claim. — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) September 5, 2020 “I have not had a single bad experience with Americans despite the name that I carry. On the contrary, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and understanding,” https://t.co/W70TJb6DaS

Moreover, Business Insider reported that Bin Ladin has shared propaganda in support of Trump, and has even shared a number of clips of Tucker Carlson, a Fox News reporter who is known as a Trump ally.

Swiss-born Noor bin Ladin is the daughter of Osama's half-brother, Yeslam Bin Laden, and Carmen nee Dufour, who is a known Swiss author. In 2004, Noor's mother became a best-selling author in a memoir she wrote about her life in the Bin Laden family.

The parents of Noor separated back in 1988 and the young Bin Ladin has stated that she had very little information and interaction with her father. The family is known to have made their fortune in Saudi Arabia in the construction industry.



