The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us into isolation with little to do if you are not working from home. Use your time wisely as it may be high time to upskill for your professional or personal endeavors with online course platforms.

With the help of these educational platforms and resources, you could cut back on binge-watching Netflix shows to pass the hours and invest in yourself. Taking online courses could hone your skills, further your career, or help you learn a new hobby.

There are no excuses as you could use the internet to learn almost anything more or less for free. You could choose to learn programming, illustration, knitting, brewing great coffee.

If you are currently undergoing online learning for college, college tuitions are catapulting to the most expensive. Therefore, online learning platforms are surfacing to fill a widening chasm, reported Business Insider.

The major MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) platform (Udacity, Coursera, and Edx) have altered their model wherein the course is free but is accompanied by chargeable printable certification. Still, there are numerous free courses from acclaimed providers that are free with certification, reported Guru 99. Online learning also helps you learn courses in your own comfortable pacing.

1. Coursera

This free learning site provides MOOCs courses from renowned universities. Every Coursera course consists of pre-recorded video lectures, reported another article from Guru 99.

This online course platform coordinates with universities that enable you to receive a master's degree or specializations. Feel free to navigate through various college courses.

2. Udemy

Udemy has a selection of online learning courses that merge the best of professional progress and personal development.

Courses in marketing, design, business, development, and photography among others are accessible with all featuring expert instruction that proffers uninhibited education.

3. ProProfs

ProProfs is a famous online training portal that proffers a broad series of tutorials and options including Training, Live Chat, Project, Discussions, Help Desk, and Quizzes among others. The software merges numerous learning systems into one portal.

It aims to create smart applications so that one can work smarter and faster. Aside from online courses, it enables digital content creation.

4. Khan Academy

Khan Academy has a reputation for being developed by experts and provides a library of renowned lessons and practice covering a broad range of various subjects. Its mentality is that it helps fill in the chasm from conventional studying with its courses.

Courses include Math syllabi, science courses for each ability, economics, and computing among others. For individuals trying to learn proper management of their personal finances or are in need of career advice, life-skill modules are accessible. Arts and humanities courses are catered along with AP history courses.

5. Babbel

The COVID-19 pandemic may restrain you from traveling to far-flung destinations, you could still learn a new language in isolation.

This online course platform provides courses in 14 languages. Such languages include French, Spanish, Italian, German, Russian, Portuguese, and Swedish.

It enables users immersion in a language and to practice speaking through the use of human voices and speech recognition. Eventually, you will learn to speak any language confidently.

