A rumor began to circulate on social media on August 14 that the Annabelle doll that apparently inspired horror films including "The Conjuring'' had literally escaped from Connecticut's occult museum.

The terms "Annabelle" and "Warren Museum" were trending topics on Twitter as netizens posted messages about the supernatural toy being purportedly lost.

The film "Annabelle'' was released in 2014.

Annabelle on the loose from ''The Warrens Occult Museum'' is merely a rumor.

Following Twitter going wild with rumors on Friday regarding the escape, the owner posted a video on YouTube confirming that the creepy doll is still safe incarcerated. The Annabelle rumors apparently started when someone edited the doll's Wikipedia page alleging that the doll had flown the coop on the 14th of August at 3 AM which eagle-eyed Twitter users latched into, reported Uproxx.

The doll had been confined in a glass box since the 1970s. It had been termed ''demonically possessed.''

According to Spera, "I don't know if you want to hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape. Annabelle's alive -- well, I shouldn't say alive -- Annabelle's here, in all her infamous glory. She never left the museum. Remember, I have high-tech security here. If she had left the museum I'd instantly know if something happened or somebody broke in," reported Junkee.

Spera is also the son-in-law of paranormal investigators Ed Warren and Lorraine Warren.

The film ''Annabelle'' was inspired by the story of a creepy doll directed by John R. Leonetti and narrated by paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren which is a prequel to 2013's ''The Conjuring.''

The first tweet was written by a user named Riley Jace displaying a nine-second clip of an edited Wikipedia page that indicated, "The Annabelle doll escaped on August 14, 2020 at 3am in The Warren's Occult Museum in Connecticut, USA, indicated here.

Hours later, the second post tweet was made from an account named Zach who reiterated that Annabelle had escaped her imprisonment.

The rumors were also prompted by a Hollywood Reporter interview with British actress Annabelle Wallis.

Wallis shared during the interview regarding how she was able to get her co-actor ''The Mummy'' Tom Cruise to run on camera. A YouTube video indicated that narrative was altered to "Annabelle escaped" when translated into Chinese which preluded the hoax.

Social media users began inventing theories as to how the scary doll had disappeared with some people saying that she had been stolen, with the most prevalent theory claiming that the haunted doll had escaped by herself.

Spera further added in the YouTube video, ''I have good alarm systems here and the police are very good to respond. They respond within a couple of minutes, maybe, if that,'' reported India.

