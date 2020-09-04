A man from Minneapolis fatally shot his wife on August 30 before opening fire on his two neighbors, including a 12-year-old girl.

Bloomington police officers who responded to Jason Mesich's home found his 47-year-old wife dead in a detached garage. His wife had gunshot wounds to her neck and torso.

Homicide

According to KTSP, the 48-year-old suspect was found at the residence throwing things, screaming, and firing guns in the basement. He fired 40 rounds before he eventually surrendered to the police.

After Mesich's arrest, the police learned of two neighbors who were shot during the ordeal. WCCO identified the other victims as sisters, ages 29 and 12, who were moving out of their home at the time of the shooting.

The victim's aunt told the news outlet that the 12-year-old girl was shot in the head as she held her 1-year-old niece and shielded her from gunfire. The aunt said that the 29-year-old was shot several times in the hip and the legs.

Most of the family was already in a moving van or another car when the gunfire erupted. According to KTSP, the relatives transported the injured victims to the hospital in a U-Hall.

Mesich claimed to not remember many details before the shooting, but he told the investigators that he and his wife had gotten into an argument in the garage because he did not think that they had enough sex.

Mesich also said he went inside to retrieve a gun before his wife punched him while leaning over a car. He then allegedly punched her in the collarbone.

The suspect claimed that his wife said, "just shoot me then." Meisch obliged and emptied the magazine to make sure that she was dead, the complaint stated.

Authorities also alleged that Meisch said that he shot the two other victims because they were not good neighbors. He later remarked that he hates all children.

The 12-year-old victim had part of her skull removed to relieve the swelling. The victim's family said that she remains in critical condition and is sedated. Her 29-year-old sister is now in serious condition.

Meisch was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million.

Similar incident

In July 2020, a 60-year-old man was found dead, and his wife riddled with bullet wounds after a nightmarish series of events that happened inside their Hunters Chase home, according to Cleveland19 News.

The 53-year-old wife was confronted by her husband over a recent separation, according to Grafton Police. When the woman refused to reconcile, the man tried to trap her in the garage. She eventually escaped, and the man chased her down and opened fire.

The victim was hit three times in her upper extremities before she could jump in her car and drive off, according to the authorities. The man continued to fire and shot her car.

Grafton and Lagrange Police and Lorain County sheriff's deputies set up a perimeter at the couple's home until the Lorain County SWAT Team and negotiators arrived.

Officers were not able to establish contact, so they entered the house and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the police.

