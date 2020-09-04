The coronavirus pandemic prevents people from being in close contact with each other, which makes sexual intercourse complicated. A lead medical doctor from Canada says that it is best to skip kissing and wear a mask in bed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mask during sex

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, issued a public statement on September 2 on staying safe from the coronavirus when engaging in sexual activities, as reported by Today.com.

The statement says that sexual health is an important part of a person's overall health. But sex can be complicated in the time of COVID-19, with risks increasing for partners engaging with people outside their household.

Dr. Tam advises that the "lowest risk" sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone. However, for those who are choosing to engage in an in-person sexual encounter outside their bubble, Dr. Tam suggests a number of steps to reduce risk, including avoiding face-to-face contact or closeness.

Dr. Tam says that a trusting relationship should be established first, and partners should also consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth.

The statement also says that the current evidence indicates that there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids.

But even if the people involved do not have symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing COVID-19 through close contact, like kissing, as reported by Fox8.

If your partner has COVID-19, sex should be avoided. Also, limit the use of alcohol and other substances so that you and your partner can make safe decisions.

Of course, the most common health advice was also stated, and that is to continue to practice safe sex, including using condoms and knowing the STI status of your partner and yourself.

Dr. Tam added that by taking these precautions and staying conscious of the risks, people could find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress that the country has made containing COVID-19.

In Canada, there are more than 129,000 cases of COVID-19, including 9,135 deaths, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Coronavirus around the world

While the rest of the world is slowly containing the spread of the virus, the United States still sees an increase in cases, with more than 195,000 recorded deaths.

The world is now looking for a vaccine, and the United States is one of the countries that is almost in the finish line.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stated that more data is needed to see how effective convalescent plasma is as COVID-19 treatment, according to CNN.

Currently, the data does not show strongly one way or the other, whether convalescent plasma is a useful treatment for COVID-19. Fauci stated that it has a EUA that is people would like it, you can get it.

Dr. Fauci added that the plasma looks certainly safe. He said that the real question is if it is effective and how effective it is, proper clinical trials are still being done.

