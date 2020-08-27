Republicans were reported to be working on a narrower coronavirus stimulus bill that they could provide to the members of the Congress as early as this week, as told by two senior administration officials and three people who were well updated on the issue.

An approximately $500 billion proposal was being pondered by the GOP that was directed only to areas of bipartisan support, such as small business loans new authorization, extended unemployment insurance, and funds for school and testing, treatment, and vaccines for Covid-19. Other direct payments to Americans were not included in the plan.

The plan would set augmented jobless benefits at around $300 to $400 per week. The amount would be less than the approved value in March that was $600 per week, which the Democrats wished to restore, after its expiry at the end of July.

According to CNBC, while Republicans were determined to put extra pressure on Democrats, it seemed impossible for the legislation to be passed as a law. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was said not to have plans on reestablishing the interrupted talks regarding pandemic aid with the White House unless the GOP conforms in doubling the existing price tags that were approximately a $1 trillion proposal, in a statement by Drew Hammill, spokesman of Pelosi, on Wednesday.

Hammill uttered that the Democrats have agreed in these arbitrations. Adding that their party has proposed to come down $1 trillion in the event that the White House would come up $1 trillion as well. He said that they were willing to negotiate again with the White House, emphasizing that the White House should meet them halfway.

On Tuesday, Mark Meadow, White House chief of staff, articulated that he sent his staff to communicate with Pelosi's office. Hammill articulated that a Meadows aide has not mentioned the likelihood of continuing negotiations.

As stated by Meadows, he was expecting that Pelosi will be holding out until the end of September, when the Congress will be facing a due date to escape from a government shutdown, to attempt to have her wanted relief provisions in a bill.

Congress failed to pass legislation to counter the overlapping health and economic crises faced by the state even after the expiration of the financial lifelines for the Americans. An additional jobless benefit of $600-per-week, a federated temporary prohibition on evictions, and the window to apply for small business loans Paycheck Protection Program have all expired, Reuters reported.

While the recorded new coronavirus infections in the US have somehow decelerated, the country has still reported tens of thousands of new cases in each day in the middle of the race to create a more effective treatment for Covid-19 and a vaccine. Notwithstanding three months of immediate employment gains on the heels of historic laying-off, the recorded unemployment rate in the US was still greater than 10% in July.

Sticking points between President Donald Trump's administration and Democrats include how much assistance to give to state and local government units, how much fund is needed to send to schools that were adjusting to either has their physical opening in the middle of the pandemic or remote learning and if the $600 weekly unemployment payments will be maintained.

This month, President Trump has taken executive action to momentarily extend at least $300 extra jobless benefits per week.



