Increased tensions in the South China Sea has prompted Malaysia as one of the claimants to acquire drones and manned patrol craft in their arsenal. Equipment like these will be for surveillance of their home waters.

Malaysia has confirmed that it will go ahead with its old plan to uptick its current inventory with brand new acquisitions. The purpose is to improve the overall security of Malaysian waters from the Chinese. The ASEAN member will be dispensing distinct proposals for interested parties to supply the Malaysian Navy for its needs with this specific type of equipment, reported Defense News.

By extending its capabilities to drone or remote craft, the Malaysia Navy will be one of many navies to use these of equipment. Drones are getting more advanced and can remain aloft longer than manned aircraft.

It was announced on August 25, after a Chinese coastguard member had shot an unarmed Vietnamese fisherman on the Malaysian coast. Just recently, the Chinese and Malaysians were involved in a standoff that was over oil exploration. The disputed area in the South China Sea is where the problem lies, each nation claiming it. But Beijing's claims have been rebuked by many nations in the Indo-Pacific, which is led by the Americans.

The equipment needed by Malaysia are two maritime patrol aircraft, another is three mid-altitude with longer endurance aerial drones. It will be an upgrade in its current roster of equipment.

Selected embassies were sent the announcement with publishing in two Malaysian national papers, and the government portals for the public to access. Further details by the government will be published on September 3 with advice that all proposals submitted should be in by November 26.

Notice of the announcement has verified reports about Malaysian specifications that will half it for the maritime patrol aircraft and UAS unmanned systems. The proposals will be coming in the first tranche that will be part of the Malaysian 2021-2025 five-year spending plan.

Procurement of these systems will be crucial in keeping home waters secured once all the tranches are provided. This will be crucial for the Malaysian military to keep pace with the ensuing ambitions of the PLAN.

One branch of the Malaysian military is the Royal Malaysian Air Force, under the moniker the Capability 55 plan. They will need four patrol aircraft and an added six more UAS increased monitoring of the SCS.

Possible options for the Malaysian Air Force are the Leonardo's ATR 72MP, PTDI's CN-235, Airbus' C-295, Boeing's P-8A Poseidon or the Kawasaki Heavy Industries' P-1.

Both the P-8A or P-1 are used by most Navies with money to spare, and more capable thought the others are as capable too.

Expected entrants to the UAS will be the General Atomics and its MQ-9 Reaper, next is the cheaper Wing Loong family from China, and the Leonardo with Falco UAV. Last is the Anka from Turkish Aerospace Industries that might be in the running as UAS the provider.

Malaysia up spending for defensive or offensive drones or UAS, and manned Patrol Aircraft is a gut reaction to Chinese activities in the South China Sea.

