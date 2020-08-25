Presidential son Donald Trump Jr. called former Vice President Joe Biden the "Loch Ness monster of the swamp" in a speech at the Republican convention on August 24.

Donald Trump Jr. warned the public about the Democratic nominee's fiscal policies that would "crush the working man and woman."

The monster in the swamp

President Trump's eldest son and one of the top surrogates for Trump's reelection campaign, Trump Jr., stated that Joe Biden had embraced radical left-wing policies that would stop America's economic recovery.

Trump Jr. cast Joe Biden as the previous occupant of the White House whose past support for trade deals and his pledge to roll back the tax cuts of the Trump Administration would harm Americans, as reported by USA Today.

The president's son also said that Biden had a lot of opportunities as a senator and vice president to be tough on China or back trade deals that are more favorable for the American working class, but he failed to do so.

Trump Jr. said that what Biden did make sense because he is the "Loch Ness monster of the swamp" and that for the past half-century, Biden has been lurking around in the swap. He added that Biden sticks his head up "every now and then to run for president then disappears and does not do much in between."

The first night of the GOP convention was held at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. Trump Jr. railed against what he called as a Democratic Party that had embraced the most radical elements of the left, as reported by NBC News.

Trump Jr. also said that instead of learning lessons from the past, the Democrats are trying to cancel the Founders of the country by tearing down statues and monuments as part of the party's effort to forget those who built the United States.

The presidential son also accused the Democrats of trying to silence conservative speech. He said that the silencing has to stop and that the freedom of expression used to be a liberal value before the "radial left took over." He added that the Republican party is now the home of free speech, as reported by The Guardian.

Trump Jr. also called out the elected officials in cities that are run by Democrats and said that they had failed to maintain order when the protests started. He added that Christians couldn't worship in church during the pandemic while vandalism, rioting and looting are happening in the streets.

Republican dream

Despite criticizing how the protest went, he called the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in the hands of the police, a disgrace. However, he defended law enforcement and said that most police are American heroes that deserve appreciation.

Republicans have stated that they will try to push for an optimistic future for the United States during the GOP convention. Trump Jr. closed out his speech by stating that the United States will thrive if President Donald Trump is given four more years as president.

Trump Jr. said that his father's worldview revolved around the idea that American can always do even better. He said that the Republican party, especially Trump, would want to revive the American dream of having a great job, a beautiful home and a perfect family.

