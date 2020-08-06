Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth has officially left her family's reality television show, "Counting On" along with her husband Austin Forsyth.

The couple joins Joy-Anna's older sister, Jill, and her husband Derick Dillard who exited the show in 2017.

This was after growing up in front of the camera for the past decade and a half. Joy-Anna is the ninth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She had her fair share of moments in the limelight, but in one moment, she stood out as the most problematic.

They are moving on to life beyond the Duggar family brand. It is notable that Joy-Anna, Austin, and their 2-year-old son, Gideon, are not included in any promotional trailers of Counting On's Season 11.

In social media, Joy-Anna and Austin have separated their joint Instagram account so they have their own Instagram handles now. They also launched a new YouTube channel, FollowtheForsyths, reported Little Things.

Derick Dillard has been quite outspoken regarding the problems he and his Jill tackled while starring in the TLC reality show.

Derick alleges that Jim Bob keeps all of the money the Duggars make from "Counting On" for himself, reported Best Celebrity News. Also, Jim Bob and Michelle reportedly control their children's social media posts and major life declarations including weddings and pregnancies.

Joy-Anna has exhibited subtle signs that she is not working the rule of her parents. She was recently captured wearing a tank top which may be a small thing, but for a Duggar, it could have ignited mild controversy.

Fans think that upon Joy-Anna witnessing Jill's path to independence, she is following suit towards her own freedom.

Joy-Anna is currently pregnant with her second baby. She and Austin did appear in a few scenes at family gatherings during the latest episodes of the reality show. TLC is no longer following them to document their narrative.

She has ignited controversy over the span of "Counting On." First, she got married quickly. Joy-Anna and Austin ignited premarital rumors when they moved their wedding date from October to May 2017. She divulged that she and her husband were expecting Gideon three months following their wedding day. It is likely that she conceived immediately, but on another note, it is possible that she was already pregnant upon trying the knot with Austin.

Also, Joy-Anna revealed that she will be giving birth in a hospital instead of her house.

They were able to abolish the belief of a shotgun wedding when Gideon Martyn was born on February 23, 2018, which was nine months following their wedding ceremony.

This was amid Jim Bob Duggar's imposed strict rules on limited social contact and the presence of chaperones when his children spend time with the person they are romantically interested in.

Joy-Anna and Austin also ignited judgment years back when Austin's family expressed their support for the book "To Train Up a Child." Most of the parenting methods instructed in the book are quite violent, including the writers advising a good "spanking instrument" such as rubber tubing as corporal punishment towards kids.

