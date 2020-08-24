An ex-husband got a samurai sword and used it to mutilate the genitals of his ex-wife's new boyfriend. Not satisfied with his grisly work, he used knives as well. Apparently, his actions cut the boyfriend's romance with his ex-partner, permanently.

The woman, Nuria Rodriguez Gonzalez, was hospitalized after she escaped from her ex-husband. However, the terror of what she witnessed left a horrific mark on her mind, reported Meaww.

Spanish national Carlos Sande Fidalgo tied her up in the vacation home of the slain victim near the Spanish border. In six hours, the ex-husband brutally cut teh genitals of 53-year-old Luis Miguel Fernandez, cited The Sun.

He bound the woman in electric cables while he used knives and a samurai sword to slice and dice the older man's male parts while she watched. Fernandez, the lover died at the brutal ministration of the ex-husband.

The ex-wife was treated for shock and injuries because of the wires tied tightly on her wrists and legs. Soon after, the police went hunting for her ex-husband. However, Fidalgo was discovered dead by the authorities. He died by jumping off a bridge and falling to his death. One reason for the savage killing is that he was not able to move on from his separation from Gonzalez. He enjoyed what he did by the gruesome act of letting her watch as he slashed the other man, noted Mail Online.

After the incident, the ex-husband used his ex-wife's jeep and crashed it somewhere. Then he switched to the black BMW 740 that he drove. The car was found near the bridge where he leapt to his demise. As reported by the Daily Mail, the corpse of Fidalgo, a real estate businessman in Galicia of Vigo in Spain, was seen on Wednesday, August 19, close to Rande Bridge on Vigo Bay.

The Portuguese daily Diario de Noticias wrote that the suspect placed a tracking device on his ex-wife's jeep. He did this to monitor her and know where she is after the break up that happpend early in this year, according to Lipstick Alley.

This love triangle reveals that the ex-wife's lover was originally from France. The hometown of Fernandez in Galician Estrimo was shocked at his brutal death. Residents paid their respects to their hometown boy, Fernandez with placards expressing the horror of how he died on August 21.

According to the police who are investigating the samurai sword murder, the ex-husband tracked down the house of Fernandez. After locating the rental home that his ex-wife and her lover stayed, he planned his attack.

