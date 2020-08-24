Orlando, FL - Just around 40 hours after spraining his left ankle in the game 3 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka Doncic proved himself not only to the Dallas' medical staff but also to everyone after he dropped a historic performance in game 4 of their series against Clippers with an exclamation of a game-winning triple in overtime, 135-133.

After the performance, Luka joined Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Charles Barkley as the only players who dropped 40+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 10 assists in a game. This is after he posted 43 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists to even up the series at two games apiece.

Aside from the 40+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 10 assists company, he also joined the list of players to go 40-points and hit a buzzer-beater alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Damian Lillard.

As the clock whines down a corner triple coming from Marcus Morris sent the Clippers up by one with only nine seconds remaining in the game clock.

Despite being down by a point, the Mavericks inbounded the ball at the sideline, where the Dallas designed play for Luka to receive the ball beyond the arc. With the game clock about to expire, Luka launched the dagger that sent the series down to just the best-of-three series, CBS Sports reported.

Head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, Rick Carlisle shared after the game that Luka sees the series in six games and not in five.

He also added that it is another level beyond what most people see it and that game was from another planet.

Carlisle also emphasized that it was just his fourth playoff game in his career and even co-star Kristaps Porzingis was not playing he rose to the occasion and delivered a triple-double package with a dagger three inside to send the series into 2-2.

In his post-game interview, Luka shared that he still cannot explain the emotions he had.

Luka also added that not only when the ball goes in but also when he saw the whole running towards him.

The 21-year-old star Maverick stated that it was something special and it was one of the best feelings he ever had as a player.

According to USA Today, the historic performance done by the young superstar led the Dallas Mavericks to set their biggest playoff comeback in their franchise history after trailing by 21 points in the first half.

Dallas Mavericks guard, Seth Curry shared that as soon as they saw Luka in the lineup they knew it will going to be special, Curry who also hit 6-of -9 shooting off the bench tallying 15 points.

Doncic carried Dallas Mavericks to a comeback despite the absence of co-star Kristaps Porzingis due to a last-minute decision to eliminate him from the line up on game 4 due to soreness on his right knee.

The Unicorn's status in game 5 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers is still undetermined.

On the other hand, Luka thanked their medical staff for their efforts as they tried their best to have Luka recovered after having a mild sprain ankle result in his MRI.



