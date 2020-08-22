North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, in a rare moment, agrees that economic shortcomings need to be addressed as soon as possible. A congress set to be held next January will hold the blueprint for North Korea to rise despite hardships.

All these goals will be set to be completed in five-years-time to kickstart some improvements for the weakened economy of the ruling party's leadership.

According to the Workers' Party, they stated that the national economy is not getting better with all the problems besetting it. Examples of it are U.S. sanctions, COVID-19 pandemic, and floods that have ravaged North Korea. Most off-putting are the goals that were set for people's welfare but heavily delayed, which in their opinion, does not speak highly of the current leadership of Kim Jong Un, reported AP News.

In 2016, Kim revealed the first five-year plan for development that included North Korea's power generation, agriculture, and manufacturing products that were rolled out the last Workers' Party congress. The past 36-years, it has been the only one of its kind.

The KCNA reported on Thursday, the party's decision-making Central Committee met on Wednesday to discuss problems in the national economy that Kim accepted. He cited the many factors that have influenced the current conditions that should be addressed.

Experts have said the coronavirus affected the goals of Kim when a lockdown was done and it lessens Chinese trade by a big chunk. To North Korea, China is one of its major allies and the money train, economic slowdowns were inevitable. The workforce has been limited by the threat of Infection.

South Korean leaders were holed up in briefing last Thursday, and the stress on Kim has made him delegate powers to chosen cadre of selected officials. One of these is Kim Yo Jong who will be dealing with foreign policies of the U.S. and North Korea, cited 9News.

Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung mentioned that the National Intelligence Service is not always precise when it comes to the analysis of North Korea's secretive inner circle. He added that Kim Jong Un's rule is firm and absolute. Despite the speculation from the NIS, and alleged health problems, his sister successor, all the guessed are not valid.

Kim Byung-kee, lawmaker also went to the INS briefing and said that North Korea's foreign reserves are not as robust. One reason is that border controls, anti-virus expenses that lessened economic activity was a good contributor, cited Star Tribune.

During the affair, the INS kept quiet and did not answer comments.

In the past weeks, Kim Jong Un fired his premier who performed badly in combating COVID-19 and restoring the damages caused by the floods that killed precious crops estimated at 100,000 acres. But Kim chose to deal with it without foreign help, confirmed Pique News Magazine.

Cheong Seong-Chang, a senior analyst with South Korea's Sejong Institute said the congress is scheduled when COVID-19 is less virulent. Cross-border trade should be revived, and if North Korean health can be overhauled with more funds.

