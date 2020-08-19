With the current power shortage in the state of California, Los Angeles is already considering cutting the supply of three or more house that has violated the regulations against social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Los Angeles Times, one of the houses is a home in Hollywood that is linked to a social media personality. The said social media star allegedly has a birthday party and invited many guests.

At least 13 homes have also received citations from the LAPD over the weekend for holding noisy gatherings. The hosts were warned that their power and water utilities could be cut if the parties continue.

Moreover, the police added that one of the hosts who received the citation for holding a party at the city's Central Division refused to believe the initial warning and on the same night received a follow-up notice. The police also stated that are unable to provide the address of the violator but assured that it has been forwarded to the office of L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti for a possible shutdown of utilities.

Aside from this, the address of the home where TikTok star Bryce Hall allegedly threw a birthday bash was also forwarded to the Mayor's office. Bryce's party received scrutiny in social media after videos showing guests not abiding by social distancing protocols and not wearing masks surfaced. The police also added that the home has also been a venue for several other parties.

Meanwhile, the hosts of the other 11 house parties have complied with the warning of the police and dispersed their guests immediately. The addresses of the 11 homes were not forwarded to the mayor but were added to the list of homes that have already received initial warning. The said homes will also be subject to utility shutdown if the gatherings continue.

Social gatherings involving individuals who stay in different households have been banned in LA under its coronavirus health order.

According to the New York Post, earlier this month, Garcetti has already announced that power and water supplies of homes hosting the parties could face possible cut-off. The announcement was made after a house party resulted in a fatal shooting on August 3.

Moreover, the police stated that additional citations have been issued to party hosts since the announcement was made. However, they did not have the complete count of the total homes that have been cited.

No homes in the city have been cut-off of their power and water supply as of Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, people have expressed their concerns about the role that the police have to play in the shutdown of parties. The said criticisms were answered by Los Angeles Police Chief Michel, stating that the police are working together with health officials regarding the issue of gatherings and parties amid the pandemic.

It has not also been clear if the possible shut down of power supplies in the said houses can be linked to the current power shortage in California, which has resulted in a "flex alert" of possible blackouts in the state in the following days.



