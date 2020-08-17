As fall and winter approaches, public health officials fear a possible new surge of COVID-19 cases, however, a possible "twindemic" gives twice the scare as medical professionals dread an impending severe flu season.

Based on the healthcare authorities even just a mild flu season could already overwhelm hospitals that are still trying to cope with COVID-19 cases. Thus, despite the health officials not really knowing the degree of severity of the flu season, they are concerned that many people would not get their flu shots which can cause widespread outbreaks.

According to the New York Times, the concerns about the so-called 'twindemic' has become very intense that flu shot has been pushed by officials globally before it becomes available in clinic and physicians' offices.

In a statement by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Dr. Robert Redfield, he has encouraged people to get their flu shots. He even urged corporate leaders to inoculate their employees with the vaccine. In addition, the CDC also increased its annual order of the vaccine by 18 times, ordering 9.3 million doses instead of its usual 500,000 doses for uninsured adults, WebMD reported.

Moreover, the US's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that people should get shots in order to blunt the effect of at least one of the two diseases that may cause potential respiratory infections.

Meanwhile, Britain Prime Minister Borris Johnson is also pushing his own campaign to promote flu shots. It can be recalled that he previously called people who oppose vaccines as "nuts" before announcing the largest flu shot rollout in the country. In addition, Australia has also promoted flu shots. Back in April, the country allowed citizens to break the lockdown protocols in order to get vaccinated.

On the other hand, the flu vaccine has not been widely mandatory in the US with the exception of nursery schools and some healthcare facilities. However, in view of the current health crisis, the University of California system which runs statewide announced that all of its 230,00 employees are required to have the flu shot on or before the 1st of November.

Flu or Influenza is also caused by a virus and like COVID-19 its symptoms include fever, cough, headaches, fatigue, and muscle soreness. If not immediately taken care of the flu can turn life-threatening. The said respiratory illness also has a history of crowding emergency rooms. Aside from this, people have a weakened immune system which makes them vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to the CDC, flu season usually peaks from December to February and was already beginning to subside when COVID-19 kicked in the states this year. However, as of the moment as vaccines for COVID-19 is not yet available and no cure has also been found the outbreak may last until the next flu season.

Thus, this has created the rising concern of the flu and COVID-19 becoming a "twindemic." It also poses several challenges such as the safety and readiness of flu shot administration and also the increasing number of people who distrust vaccines.



