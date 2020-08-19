The remains of a missing mom was found in Mexico with the corpse that had signs of torture. The killer removed her teeth and desecrated her remains.

According to the police, the defaced corpse of the woman was found a day after someone filed a missing person report, said the local news outlet. The deceased went on her own, without any companion, reported New York Post.

The corpse was found at grass field next to a construction site at the Libramiento Emilio Portes Gil in Matamoros, and Tamaulipas in Mexico last Tuesday, cited WWLP.

Lizbeth Flores, 23, was traveling from her hometown of Brownsville, straight to a border City of Mexico called Matamoros just last August 9. Information obtained by sources mention that she was supposed to meet up with her boyfriend and her mother Maria Rubio, who spoke to Telemundo, noted People.

Her mother said that her daughter called to say that she would be home that night. But despite the victim's assurance of getting back sooner, she never did. This alarmed Rubio who was worried about her missing daughter. Later, a missing person's report was filed to give the local authorities a heads up on the disappearance, confirmed Reportdoor.

After the missing person's report was announced, the authorities found the bruised and beat up body of Flores on August 11. After she was found, the body was examined where they found evidence that the victim was tortured nastily, with her teeth removed cruelly, according to KRGV-TV reported.

In the crime scene where the woman died, police found rocks laying around. A larger rock was found that may have been used to kill her. The investigators were shocked at the cruelty. The victim suffered at the hands of her murderer or murderers.

After a thorough investigation, Matamoros authorities captured the killer Molinos del Rey who works as a tattoo artist. His reason for killing Lizbeth is to steal money.

What made it worse than the grief felt the deceased loved ones was the shock and trauma from what was done to Flores both when she was still alive and when she was already dead.

Rubio is asking when the remains can be brought back to Brownsville where her child can have a decent burial and to finally have a look at her.

In Spanish, she remarked to Telemundo that the desecration of her daughters was saddening, leaving her in such a state and subjecting anyone to such pain before dying.

She then asked for the murder to be given justice, and let her daughter rest easy. The terror of the victim's ordeal weighed on her loved ones.

Lizbeth Flores is survived by two kids. Rubio said those who killed and tortured her daughter before dying should pay.

