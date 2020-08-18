The controversial $400 weekly unemployment boost assistance has been accepted by eighteen states. However, there are other states who compare it to the Democrat-sponsored CARES Act.

Recent attempts by the Trump administration to come up with a viable option for Americans to get support have necessitated the executive actions that circumvented the Democrats' slow progress. The action by the president enables the federal aid to come in sooner than expected.

To date, thirty states are mulling over the offer, while eighteen have decided on the welfare it gives to its constituents. But two states are holding back and refusing it because it is less than the $600 weekly benefit that was under the CARE Act by Democrats in March, reported Newsweek.

According to many states, they are not able to shoulder the financial cost. Other factors in the bureaucracy disliked by the signed August 8 executive order reboots the benefits for those Americans without work.

Last Tuesday, a report released by the Associated Press confirm that 18 states are in because of the current situation faced in the pandemic. Another is that to get the deal, the states will should a fourth of the $400 no work benefits.

Sources say that thirty states are not deciding on the offer of $400. Others are saying that the no-work benefits with no additional support from the federal government will be a few hundred dollars compared to nothing without it. There is a clamor for the reinstatement of the $600 a week benefit. Most of the Republicans believe, as well as the president, that other options are on the table.

According to the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshare, he got a letter from Mitch McConnell, Senate Leader, to accept the offer. The Kentucky governor told the press that three other State leaders were contacted about the federal aid. More were not aware of the president's plans, so he talked to them, noted WHAS11.

Several governors openly opposed the executive order and opting for one that is sponsored by the Democrats who stalled the White House. Most want the continuation of the CARES Act, but the $600 dried up on July 31. The White House preferring the $400 no-work benefit.

Based on records from the Department of Labor statistics about 963,000 people lined up for unemployment support, all the first-time last week. But not as many as during March, with about 28 million getting support while jobless.

The Trump executive order states that about a fourth of the cost, which is $100 will be added to the $300 of the federal aid. But critics point out that it is $200 less than the former $600 before. Democrat Nancy Pelosi was hit the GOP on their preference for a cheaper option cited CNBC.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been neutral about the executive order and was part of many governors who are hoping another deal comes along. He told the press another option can be opted for.

There is a difference of opinion about the weekly $400 unemployment boost assistance by Trump. Yet, it came when the Democrats deadlocked the discussions and the money is there.

