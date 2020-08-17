CALIFORNIA - After five separate wildfires scorched thousands of acres and forced residents to evacuate their homes, a terrifying 'firenado' emerged in the Southern California soil on Wednesday.

This month alone, numerous wildfire sprung up throughout the state prompting the daily temperatures to reach the triple-digit mark, as the tumultuous wildfire season continues in the state.

The recent incident overwhelmed the people from the fire and emergency department of the state as they tried to fight a Lake Fire which arose near Pine Canyons and Lake Hughes that started at around 3:40 pm.

California Fire Department's spokesperson shared on Friday that around 11,637 acres of land had been burnt by the massive wildfire but based on their calculation, they only contained 12 percent of it.

Based on the recent report, Lake Hughes' structures were burnt and five of them were carbonized as the wildfire continuously creeps across the Angeles National Forest, CNN reported.

The video footage which captured the phenomenon shows the danger and the strength lurking within the fire whirl.

The emergency vehicles passed quickly as the fire whirl can be witnessed crackling atop a hill that is near Pine Canyon Road. The fire crept towards the area's foliage and even some of which has not been burned since 1968 according to officials.

Induced by the massive fire, a powerful whirlwind appeared and absorb the flames resulting in a dangerous fire whirl also known as a firenado.

The emergency crews who attempted to pass by the roadway were in awe about what they had witnessed. As of the moment, no fire-related injuries were reported.

Fire Department's spokesperson also shared that the evacuation orders from the officials in Los Angeles prompted an estimated 250 residents to evacuate their homes.

According to NBC News, the evacuation order specifies that areas of Lake Hughes Road West of Pine Canyon and North of Dry Gulch Rd; West of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78; East of Ridge Route Road; South of SR-139; and North of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road are included in the areas that need to be evacuated.

To ease the burden of the displaces families and residents in their area, city officials of Los Angeles opened numerous evacuation centers for families while animal care shelters were also established for the lost and frightened animals.

Road closures were also applied in the city's firefighters still fight the wildfire. Closed roads include the Old Ridge Route from Hwy 138 to Pine Canyon and the 3 points Road from Hwy 138 to Pine Canyon.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the cause has yet to be determined but the authorities assured that the wildfire incident can be totally contained by September 2.

Aside from the 14 crews that were assigned to quell the Lake Fire, not less than 1,150 fire personnel also battles with the wildfire. Three agencies from the city have joined forces to stop the fire which includes the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Moreover, a total of three helicopters, eight dozers, nine water tenders, and 162 fire engines were put to for the cause.



