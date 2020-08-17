China refused to back off the Line of Actual Control, as is the practice of the CCP is using the PLA to gain more territory. Indian response to Beijing's expansion is to beef-up the border with tanks to repel any further PLA incursions.

Tensions are growing as the Ladakh border is the next flashpoint besides the South China Sea, where PLA is doing the same thing. The main issue is the Line of Actual Control that China is intent to stay is in Finger 4 in the Pangong Tso. Thus, placing the Indian Army on ready alert and sending tanks to counter the PLA Army if they decide to surge forward over the Line of Actual Control. In this instance, the Indian army is ready for another skirmish unlike before, according to ZEE News.

Ladakh is one of those critical borders that need holding as China has been overly aggressive against its neighbors. The last skirmish, the Indian Army was caught unprepared, but this is not the case anymore. Any attempts by China to raid the border will not be so easy.

According to Rajnath Singh, the Union Defence Minister will be going to Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir's schedule on July 17-18. Sources confirm that Lt Gen YK Joshi, Chief of Northern Command, is in the Indian capital to have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior government officials. He is supposed to give a briefing of the situation at the Line of Actual Control and relevant developments for the Indian government to know about, noted Business Standard.

Recently, a 14-hour long meeting is the 4th round of talks between Corps Commander-level talks of both nations. It ended last Wednesday on the note saying that China will stay put and hold the Finger 4 area, with no compromise. In the agreement, The PLA and the Indian army have decided to halt hostilities in the Galwan Valley, in Hotsprings with Gogra but India said Chinese forces must leave. There is wariness on both sides, especially with China not know to keep to its promises, cited Economic Times.

After the skirmish that took the lives of Indian soldiers, with China bloating about it. Indian has prepared for more action, with 50,000 soldiers along the East Ladakh border to cause as many casualties to invade PLA soldiers. To give support for the group troops, armored battalions, with ground attack Apaches which are far better than Chinese copies of it, another is Chinook and Rudra copters that will cause mayhem on Chinese invaders.

To ward off Chinese attack jets, deployed Sukhoi interceptors will be used to shoot them down. Another is to achieve air superiority over the airspace in the border and keep Chinese rotorcraft grounded too. Indian assets over the Line of Actual Control will be projected to keep the PLA pinned down.

Reviewing the outcome of the talks is the China Study Group (CSG), whose boss is Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser, who is tasked with reading the documents on the Line of Actual Control talks with Chinese Commanders which was held last Thursday, mentioned Deccan Chronicle.

The CSG and all its members in the Indian government and the India armed forces will decide on what to do. If China does not back off and the LAC has no agreement, the action following will depend on China.

