A former hospital worker from Maryland was arrested for allegedly recording himself while sexually assaulting a patient that was unconscious.

Sexual assault

The 35-year-old suspect, Travis Brooks, was arrested on August 11 on charges that include rape and abuse of a vulnerable adult in connection with the incident at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center.

The police began investigating Brooks, who was previously a nurse at the said hospital after a patient reported that her money was stolen from her wallet while she had a procedure done in April. The police identified Brooks as a suspect and later learned that he had been taking pictures of patients' credit cards.

Several search warrants were executed and the authorities uncovered a video filmed by Brooks that shows him sexually assaulting a patient who was unconscious, as reported by New York Post.

Also Read: Man Tortures Victims Mentally and Physically Before Stuffing Them in Freezer

The video was taken back in December 2019. Aside from the sexual offenses, Brooks is also facing charges for theft and misdemeanor drug possession.

Brooks was previously charged with assault back in July 2019 in a separate case. He was held without bond on August 12 on the sex charges while awaiting a hearing.

Similar case

In 2015, a nurse who worked at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford was arrested after he was convicted of multiple rape and sex offenses. He worked in the accident and emergency department.

The then-29-year-old Andrew Hutchinson admitted to raping, sexually assaulting, and spying on three female patients at the hospital. The incidents happened between 2011 and 2012. The patients, who were aged between 18 and 35 years old, were unconscious at the time of the assault.

Hutchinson also pleaded guilty to spying on girls and women aged between 10 and 20 at the White Horse Leisure Centre in Abingdon and he admitted to sexually assaulting two women in a medical tent at Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire in 2013.

Hutchinson was arrested by the authorities on suspicion of voyeurism offenses at the leisure center in late 2013. After his arrest, the police discovered his other offenses that had taken place after they found images of sex offenses on his mobile phone, camera, and computer.

According to The Guardian, after he was arrested, Hutchinson was sacked by Oxford University Hospitals Trust, which runs John Radcliffe Hospital.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Mark Johns from Thames Valley Police described the case as unusual and complicated because most of the victims did not know the offenses had happened since they were unconscious.

Chief inspector Johns said that Thames Valley Police sent trained officers to personally speak to all of the victims. He added that Hutchinson would have continued to assault women if he had not been arrested.

The director of the workforce for Oxford University Hospitals Trust, Mark Power released a statement about Hutchinson's offenses and reached out to the victims. He added that they were horrified and shocked by Hutchinson's behavior, who failed in his professional duties and responsibilities as a nurse, and that their first priority is the welfare of the patients.

Aside from charges and arrest, Hutchinson is no longer on the nursing register, as reported by BBC.

Related Article: Mother Charged With Murder for Smothering 4-Year-Old Daughter With Pillow

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.