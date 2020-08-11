World Health Organization's top official warned on Monday that the new coronavirus has exhibited no seasonal pattern, notifying health practitioners to keep fighting the virus.

During a press briefing, Dr. Michael Ryan articulated what the virus has evidently demonstrated is that if the pressure of the virus will be taken, the virus will bounce back.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to increase despite warmer weather has arrived in some countries.

Scientists and politicians have foreseen earlier that the virus, which has changed people's way of living around the world, would fade during summer before the number of cases accelerates again in the winter, just like other similar respiratory viruses such as influenza, DW reported.

Several countries, Europe to be exact, have begun relieving their restrictions in an attempt to rise up the economy that has been affected by the pandemic. Previously implemented lockdowns appeared to have contributed to curbing the spread of the virus.

Countries where the spread of the new coronavirus appeared to have been controlled, like in Europe, still have to apply measures in order to slow down the spread of the virus, as stated by Ryan.

According to The Manila Times, Ryan mentioned countries that still have recorded intense transmission of the virus, such as Brazil, to adopt control measures. This is in order for communities to have necessary support they will be needing to implement strategies, including social distancing, self-isolation of people having symptoms of the disease, and wearing of face coverings.

Related article: Various Face Masks to Be Tested for Effectiveness Against COVID-19

Global Coronavirus Situation

In Asia, several countries, particularly Thailand, plans to permit at least 3,000 teachers from foreign countries to enter their nation. This is imposed while still keeping out tourists and restricting other arrivals to protect the country against the spread of the novel virus.

Those who have listed to return to the country include teachers who will be returning back to their jobs after leaving when the pandemic struck, as well as freshly hired teachers, as stated by Attapon Truektrong, Private Education Commission secretary-general, on Monday.

Teachers coming from the United States, New Zealand, Philippines, and Britain, will undergo a 14-day quarantine after their arrival to the country. In early April, Thailand has hindered scheduled passenger flights from foreign lands.

In India, Covid-19 confirmed cases continues to increase. The country's Health Ministry announced on Monday that the total number of deaths has reached 44,386 after 1,007 people have died in the past 24 hours. The number of cases also reached 62,000.

India has recorded the most number of daily cases in any other country around the world for six consecutive days with more than 60,000 cases recorded per day in the last four days. Since mid-June, India has averaged around 50,000 daily cases.

In the Americas, indigenous people in Peru were reported to be involved in an encounter with local authorities followed by an attack in the Amazon in an oil company settlement.

Around 70 indigenous people tried to invade the arrangement at Bretana in the Loreto region to raise their voices against government indifference towards them in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and recurring oil spills. Three native people were killed, while 11 indigenous people and six police officers were injured in the incident.

In Oceana, 19 new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Australia on Monday, but the state of Victoria, the country's epicenter of the second wave of the novel virus, has seen a reduced number of positive cases.

With 322 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marked Victoria's two-week low confirmed cases. However, state premier Daniel Andrews noted that a single-day data cannot provide enough information. But the recorded 19 fatalities in Victoria marked the country's highest single-day death.

In Europe, temperatures during the weekend exceeded 38 degrees Celsius in several parts of Germany. Authorities feared that people might not follow social distancing. Many Germans are still on their summer holiday while some foreign travel restrictions are still being implemented.

German firms anticipate that public life will be regulated for another 8.5 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In France, wearing of face masks has been made mandatory by the authorities. Wearing of masks will be obligatory for people aged 11 and over in very crowded zones, including banks of the Seine River and more than a hundred French capital streets, as stated by the authorities.

Related article: Donald Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Available Before November 3

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.