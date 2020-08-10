Malibu, CA - Emergency surgery of six hours has to be done to X Factor supremo, Simon Cowell after he broke his back in an accident that could have left him comatose.

The 60-year-old, Cowell nearly snapped his spinal cord and had to undergo the surgery after accidentally falling from a new electric bike on Saturday that he was testing at his house in Malibu.

A close friend of Cowell shared that his back was seriously broken in numerous areas and the damage was just a centimeter away from taking his ability to walk again, Mirror reported.

According to the source who is close Cowell, they had a conversation before the conduct of the surgery and Cowell shared to him that he was suffering from an immeasurable pain and still in shock about what happened.

But despite the numerous damage that Cowell went through, the source stated that he was still lucky for not being paralyzed after the accident.

The source mentioned that Cowell fell flat on his back, and according to the Doctors if the damage extended even a centimeter, the severity could have been a lot more serious.

A six-hour surgery had to be done in an operation that aims to put a metal rod in Cowell's back and fix a number of damages but as of the moment, he is already recovering and will stay in the hospital for a few more days to wait on what will be the advice of his doctors based on the source.

The source also added that it is still not clear when Simon will be back on TV.

The accident of Cowell will have a big impact on first live America's Got Talent as he was set to appear on the show on Tuesday at the Universal Studios for the kick-off of the show's 15th season.

According to USA Today, Cowell's spokesman released a statement confirming the accident which caused his surgery.

The spokesman confirmed that Simon broke his back in numerous areas after he fell while testing his new electric bike in the courtyard section of his home in Malibu together with his family.

The spokesman added that Cowell was taken to Hospital where the operated happened overnight, and as of the moment he is under observation and is doing fine.

The X-Factor supremo was at home with his partner Lauren Silverman and his six-year-old son Eric when the accident happened.

After suffering a frightening fall at his home in London in October of 2017, Cowell vowed to take up exercise and a healthier lifestyle that is why he started cycling to improve his fitness.

Simon shared during that what happened to him during that time was a 'wakeup call,' which made him change and adjust his working hours.

He was spotted biking along with his son Eric and wife Lauren after the 2017 incident.

Friends of Simon in the world of entertainment sent him well wishes for a fast recovery.

Britain's Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden wished Simon a speedy recovery while co-judge of Simon for American Idol, Paula Abdul also sent him her prayers.



