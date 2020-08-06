An 11-year-old youngster who tried to impress two girls at the time was dragged into a cage and pounded to death by a pair of brown bears.

According to the report, the schoolboy, named only as Nikita, was passed around like a ball by the two enormous beasts which cause his death while on a holiday trip with his family.

Based on the witnesses, Nikita had been showing off, exhibiting his bravery in front of the two girls, allegedly provoking the predators while slapping their paws. He was also trying to pose for a photo in front of the caged animals but ended up too close, Mirror reported.

The beasts were caged in the Russian Black Sea resort Sochi, which is popular for its hosting of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The two girls who are also at the age bracket of the victim, watched the horrifying incident and witnessed how their helpless friend was being smashed by the pair of bears.

Despite the screams coming from the two girls, calling for assistance, the help to possibly save the boy arrived late.

In order to retrieve the bloody body of the motionless boy, the staff at the guesthouse was forced to shot both of the beasts resulting in their death.

At around 6 pm on Tuesday, an ambulance crew arrived at the guesthouse where the horrible incident happened, but they confirmed that Nikita already lose his life.

Because of the incident, the traumatized girls are now working with psychologists in order to avoid any emotional or mental damage caused by what happened to their friend.

According to the New York Post, the gate of the outer cage of the bears had been left unlocked at a guest house's mini-zoo in the district if Dagomys of the sprawling Black Sea resort.

Based on the report, Nikita went inside of the outer cage only but unknowingly did not notice that there is a hole dug by the beats under the bars of the inner cage, wherein they used it to pull Nikita going inside their cage.

Eyewitnesses of the incident claimed that the boy had been provoking the bears and even slapped their paws.

A resident in the detailed the whole incident, wherein he stated that he saw Nikita opening the gate and entered because he wants to take a picture. But is did not end there as the boy was still not contended. He slapped the paws of the bears showing off ho cool he was. There is a hole in the cage which the beasts used as a space to pull the boy and enter their cage.

The witness also shared that the beasts tossed him around like a ball, which caused his bones to be broken.

Due to the incident, the Russian Investigative Committee stated that a criminal case has been opened after the death of the boy caused by the negligence of the guesthouse.

Mayor of Sochi responded right away after the tragic incident by banning all of the mini-zoos in the resort within his area of responsibility.



