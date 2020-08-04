United States President Donald Trump called for a rerun on Monday of the primary election in the 12th Congressional District held on June 23. The voting has not yet tallied a winner due to a problem with mail-in ballots where thousands were discarded or not counted.

Discredited votes

The president's comments suggest the continuation of his moves to question the authenticity and accuracy of nationwide mail-in balloting, which he had previously warned could potentially cause the greatest election disaster in the history of the United States.

According to Fox News, in a press conference at the White House on Monday, Trump said that officials should do a rerun of the Carolyn Maloney race.

The 12th Congressional District election resulted in the invalidation of thousands of mail-in ballots, which both election experts and Republicans have stated that it could result in a catastrophic November election.

Trump added that the elections were becoming a mess, and nobody knew what was happening and called it a total disaster.

The president said the United States Postal Service (USPS) suffered from systemic mismanagement and said it was not prepared to handle the responsibility of a massive number of mail-in ballots.

Adding to his previous comments, Trump also said that there were other issues with mail-in ballots across the country, including one that says Thomas Cooper, a mail carrier from Pendleton County, confessed that there was indeed fraud in the elections.

After lawmakers in Nevada approved legislation that would send mail-in ballots to all voters in the state, Trump said he would possibly file something the next day to stop universal mail-in voting, whose passing he called an "illegal late-night coup" which he claims would go against Republicans and make it impossible for them to win.

Several analysts have said that the City of New York was not the best model to showcase the authenticity of mail-in voting in other parts of the US due to its notorious image of poorly administered elections, as reported by Forbes.

New measures

To counter its previous mismanagement, New York has since implemented new measures to counter the issues that could arise during the elections. One of these solutions is legislation in July that would give voters the power to address challenges to their ballots.

Democrat Suraj Patel said the New York elections were a foretelling of a greater disaster. Patel had also filed a federal lawsuit over the primary after results showed him behind 3,700 votes where there have been 12,000 disqualified votes.

According to The New York Times, there have been other problems with mail-in voting in other states and localities that implemented the process, but none has come close to the issues encountered in New York.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic causing a potential extension of the mail-in voting, the process is expected to surge through the country. It could potentially result in the New York dilemma being mirrored in other regions.

