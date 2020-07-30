ORLANDO, FL - The Battle of Los Angeles inside the bubble will be the game opener in the official restart of the NBA season on Thursday night, however, it appears that the Los Angeles Clippers are holding the short end of the stick in a game against their city rival Los Angeles Lakers at Walt Disney World.

A day before the most-awaited match-up and the league's resumption, the Los Angeles Clippers release an official announcement that both of their players, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell will not be playing in their first seeding match against their rival, Yahoo! Sports reported.

Aside from both players that were mentioned, Patrick Beverley was listed as questionable to play as he is still on quarantine in his room and most likely he will not be a ready game too.

Clippers' power forward/center Montrezl Harrell left the bubble a week ago after dealing with some personal matters outside. Until now, Harrell has not rejoined the team and there is still no definite date for his return.

Even that he will be arriving before the game, still he will have to do isolation for a minimum of four days. Clippers will definitely miss a big chunk on both of their offense and defense as the undersized big man averages 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per outing before the season pause.

Meanwhile, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams is still under his 10-day quarantine in the bubble for stopping at a strip club in Atlanta on his way back after attending the funeral of his grandfather.

The Clippers guard insisted that the stop he made was simply for picking up chicken wings and not to have fun in the strip club. But despite the justification made by Williams, the league still placed him under 10-day quarantine based on the protocol. Coming off the bench, Williams has an average of 18.7 points and 5.7 assists per game before the NBA hiatus.

Aside from the two players, Beverley is still on his quarantine after leaving the bubble due to a family emergency just last week. If Patrick Beverley will finish his mandatory four-day quarantine. which will be on Thursday, Patrick will be cleared to play but it will only be hours before the game. The 32-year-old NBA veteran was averaging 7.9 points with 5.4 rebounds per outing this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers will be picking up their season with a 44-20 record while holding the second spot in the Western Conference, trailing to the Los Angeles Lakers by just 5.5 games.

Anthony Davis May Sit Out Game Against Clippers

However, it is not only the Clippers are facing a problem with their line up, their rival team Los Angeles Lakers will possibly miss their All-Star center Anthony Davis on Thursday, Lakers Nation reported.

The Lakers center, Davis leads the Lakers in points, rebounds, and blocks per game may miss the match against the Clippers after suffering an eye injury on during their scrimmage on Saturday against the Orlando Magic. Davis was poked in the right eye by the Orlando guard, Michael Carter-Williams.

On Tuesday, Davis arrived at teams' practice wearing sunglasses, he watched the team getting in shape while sitting courtside.

