After a COVID-19 outbreak within the Miami Marlins organization, now, not only the team is in trouble but the entire Major League Baseball season according to the Unites State's top infectious expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci shared that the outbreak could put the entire league in danger, but the top infectious expert believes that the league does not need to stop, they just need to follow protocols and see what will be the results on a day-to-day basis.

The comments of Fauci in an interview came just before the news of Marlin's recent test results.

Fauci was also saddened by the results, he shared that it is very unfortunate about what happened with the Marlins and to the whole community of Major League Baseball starting from the owners, the managers, and especially to the players who put a lot of sacrifices in getting and putting this protocols to work, Fox News reported.

Craig Mish of the Sportsgrid first reported that Marlins games were temporarily on hold while the Major League Baseball organization released also a statement regarding the issue.

Marlins' games will be postponed until Sunday after the announcement of the league. Aside from the Marlins the MLB also mentioned that the games between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies who be postponed.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees would start a home-and-home series on Wednesday and they will be facing the Baltimore Orioles.

According to ESPN, in their official statement, the Major League Baseball organization shared that their health and safety protocols were designed but with a challenging circumstance, just like what they are facing right now with the Marlins.

In their statement, the MLB stated that upon discovering the cluster of new positive cases, the league immediately triggered the response outlined in the joint MLB-MLBPA Operations Manual, which includes the contact tracing, the quarantine process, and the testing of all the persons who were identified that had close contact to the positive persons.

They also mentioned that as of the moment, the personnel of Malins who tested positive with COVID-19 remain in isolation to avoid any further contact with others while receiving proper medical attention.

The league's statement also includes that among 6,400 tests conducted since Friday, there have been no new positives among on-field personnel coming from any of the other 29 baseball clubs.

According to the league, the result is in line with encouraging overall data that they have started since June 27 wherein they first conducted the tests until Thursday, July 23.

Based on the results of the close to a month testing, only 99 among 32,640 samples had been positive.

Four Marlins players tested positive with COVID-19 prior to their game on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins and Phillies still played but the positive cases were just the tip of the iceberg.

Several players tested positive on Monday forcing the Marlins to postpone their game against Baltimore Orioles.

On the MLB network on Monday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the current issue, he stated that the league does not want any player to get exposed, it is not a positive thing but he does not see it as a nightmare.

