Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate and former girlfriend of the infamous pedophile billionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested on July 2, 2020, for her role in recruiting, transporting, grooming and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

The victims of Maxwell and Epstein were as young as 14-years-old and was also exploited to Epstein's clients and friends. The list of the people who had availed of Epstein's services has been retrieved by the FBI.

Did Johnson and Maxwell date?

After the arrest of Maxwell, social media users circulated a picture of Maxwell with a young Boris Johnson. The picture was allegedly taken decades ago.

The now Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was said to be the former lover of the British socialite. But is it true?

Snopes did a thorough investigation and found out that the man in the picture is indeed Boris Johnson, but the woman in the picture is not Ghislaine Maxwell. It is also not true that they knew each other and that he was one of Maxwell's former lovers.

The woman in the picture with Johnson is Allegra Mostyn-Owen, the daughter of the art historian William Mostyn-Owen and Italian writer Gaia Servadio. Johnson married Mostyn-Owen in 1987 and they were annulled in 1993.

The picture of the former couple was taken by Dafydd Jones at the Sultans Ball at Oxford Town Hall on March 10, 1986. It was captured a year before their marriage.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is a British socialite who was once the girlfriend of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. After Epstein's alleged suicide last year, authorities found out that she was the one supplying children to Epstein and his clients.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has been named in numerous lawsuits by women who were abused by Epstein when they were underage. Epstein committed suicide in his jail cell in August 2019 and the public demands all accomplices be named and prosecuted.

Maxwell has denied the accusations and called an accuser a "liar." However, all evidence point to Maxwell and how she assisted Epstein and how she participated in the abuse as well, as reported by CNN.

Although Maxwell and Epstein called it quits in the early 1990s, they remained close friends. Her name has been mentioned in a series of documents that were unsealed this year and she was connected not just to Epstein but Epstein's clients.

In fact, in 2003, Epstein said that Maxwell is his best friend in an interview with Vanity Fair. Maxwell is now charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel and to engage in sexual acts. She is also facing charges for transportation of minors with intent to engage in sexual activity and two counts of perjury, according to a US federal indictment.

Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Epstein's abuse of minor girls from 1994 to 1997. She helped Epstein recruit the children, groom them, transport them to Epstein's estates, and abuse them. She also passed them down to Epstein's clients and friends.

The authorities are now working to make sure that they can keep Maxwell safe, as she is set to name all of Epstein's clients and accomplices.

