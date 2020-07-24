Settings things around the house can sometimes become chaotic that you lose track of where everything is. The good news is there are plenty of simple ways that you can organize your home so that it's easy to find anything you need at a moment's notice.

You won't really need a lot of organizational storage or equipment. Sometimes it's all about how you place the possessions that make the difference and give you a bit more space to work around with.

Here are some tips and tricks you can use to organize your home to maximize space and have everything in a visually appealing environment.

Start with a blank page

The easiest way you can reorganize your home is by taking everything out of the way. The phrase that it gets worse before it gets better has never been more true. Starting from bare rooms will help you get a feel for how everything should be placed.

It would be the best decision to begin with large items and the ones that can store other stuff lying around. You can then see where everything can fit that also keeps the area looking spiffy.

Utilize the 3 Rs

If you want to keep your home tidy, you can make use of the 3 Rs to organize and keep things in order.

The first is to Reduce what you have by removing and throwing or giving away what you don't need. Do you have a 20-year-old jacket you haven't used for five years? Donate it. The premise is if you don't need it, it shouldn't take up extra space inside your house.

Secondly, be Resourceful. Once you declutter your stuff, having less to work with will make it easier to organize and keep things in a way that will help you save space and know where everything is because everything you have will be things that you frequently use.

The last would be Resilient. While organizing, if you find that there's something you need but don't have, keep yourself from rushing out and buying it to keep your items fewer to avoid using up space you'd later find you needed.

Birds of the same feather

After minimizing your stuff, store your items by having similar items in the same location. Put your cooking spices in the same overhead rack, or keep your working clothes on the same side of your cabinet,

When you successfully place similar items together, it becomes easier for you to find something you need because they'd be somewhere with other related stuff.

Fill your home with garbage containers

If you have a big house, another main problem would be disposing of trash and garbage. The simplest way to solve this is by placing several garbage containers around the house so you won't have to walk too far to throw trash which you would otherwise have left on your desk.

Always make sure to have trash bins for places like your kitchen, which you will often use and either inside or just outside bedrooms to minimize garbage being left on beds or tables.

Place labels your stuff

If you have a difficult time looking for specific or groups of items, you can use labeling to keep yourself from rummaging through everything you own yo find a single pair of socks.

Labeling not only helps you keep track of what is placed where, but it also gives an aesthetic feel to your organization and maintains a sense of simplicity.

