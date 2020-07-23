On July 19, the US Navy hosted a Trilateral Naval Exercise that included Japan and Australia in the Philippine sea. They had the naval exercise with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group as preparations for more joint operations in the future.

Key participants in the exercises are the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Australian Defense Force (ADF) that have had encounters with the PLA Navy. Three nations in the unified exercises show that China will not have its way that easy, reported Navy Mil.

The US Navy is always working with its allies to achieve a stable region that is free of any encumberments. That means the Indo-Pacific is free and open for all forces to train unhindered.

Remarks of the Australian commander

According to Commodore Michael Harris, commander of the Australian Joint Task Group, said that the chance to work with Japan and the US is important. Keeping security and safety for the seas need navies that can work together without a hitch. Synergetic cooperation between three naval forces is a must to achieve mutual goals, cited Today News Journal.

Exercises in naval operations will focus on all navies coordinating and training as one unit. It is synching up with partners to commit to maritime ops that are focused on dimensions of all-domain warfighting. All sailors will learn to work professionally in creating and propping stronger ties to be ready at all times, with the right responses for any sit rep.

US, Japan and Australian alliance in the Indo-Pacific

In the Indo-Pacific, these three nations have a history of alliances that is tried and tested, as the staunchest allies of the United States. In the 60th year of the US and Japan alliance that has proven itself in the direst world events after World War 2. Both have been bolstering each other's forces in response to the looming threat of the Chinese Communist Party which intends to control most of the South China Sea. Recent events have shown Beijing wants to control the India ocean too, and as far as the arctic too.

Statement of the Japanese Commander

Head of the Japanese, Escort Division 4, Capt. SAKANO Yusuke remarks that they are getting stronger in cooperation with the Royal Australian Navy. US naval forces are a touchstone for Japan to help create a Free and Open Indo-Pacific without over-reaching claims by anyone. Learning more tactical and operation skills that makes co-mutual coop as part of the naval participants takeaway from these Trilateral Naval exercises, mentioned Naval News.

Hosting such exercises will improve the knowledge and warfighting skills for all participants.

The US carrier strike group and other naval forces

Consisting the carrier strike group are several ships and the 5th Carrier Air Wing 5, USS Antietam (CG 54), USS Mustin (DDG 89), with the ADF Joint Task Group that has the Canberra (L02), Hobart (DDG 39), Stuart (FFH 153), Arunta (FFH 151), and Sirius (O 266) as part of the tri-nation exercise that includes the JS Teruzuki (DD 116).

According to Capt. Russ Caldwell, commanding officer, USS Antieta, the operations with the JSMDF, and ADF allow these forces to operate at maximum ability as a highlight of the alliance. He added that these operations will be the keys to keep regional stability, noted Maritime Business World.

The Trilateral Naval Exercise understating the commitment of the US, Australia, and Japan in the Philippine Sea is a sign that China will be facing more opposition in the Indo Pacific.

