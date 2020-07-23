"90 Day Fiancé" viewers are already not happy with Nicole Nafziger after she opted to stay in Morocco with Azan Tefou while May, her daughter, is in Florida. She reportedly opted out of numerous flights back home. Her clickbait photos on social media added heat to the drama.

In March, Nafziger flew to Morocco when the COVID-19 pandemic was merely heating up. The reality star traveled to Morocco to see her fiancé, Tefou. She found herself stuck abroad following the countries closing their borders in a bid to mitigate the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Viewers condemned Nafziger for abandoning May in Florida in the midst of a crisis across the globe. A few months later, Nafziger has remained in Morocco without seeing May since March. She took to social media to post a photograph of one of May's drawings, reported Cheat Sheet.

Viewers of the show also criticized Nafziger for missing out on the important moments of her daughter's childhood.

Nafziger was unable to book a traditional flight to Florida. In a bid to help United States citizens like her, Morocco's embassy offered to front the money for special flights to the US. Passengers are then demanded to compensate the money at a later date, indicated another article from Cheat Sheet.

Nafziger claims that she has been stuck in Morocco due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reality show's viewers believe that she has chosen to prolong her stay in Morocco, reported Soap Dirt.

Also Read: 'Counting On' Star Joy-Anna Duggar and Husband Austin Forsyth Share Story About Stillborn Baby

Nafziger wrote on Instagram that she is proud of her daughter's handiwork, urging viewers of "90 Day Fiancé" to look at her art skills. However, the dark figure featured in the background of May's drawing is thought to be represented by Nafziger.

For the time being, her mother, Robbalee Nafziger, has been taking care of May.

Nafziger's followers have raised their eyebrows regarding her frequent posted photographs with Tefou. Since her departure. she also has been sharing articles about their relationship on social media. The articles appear to be clickbait that she gets paid for.

Fans pointed out on Instagram that children are "only those young ages for a very short time" and "children do grow up way too fast." Nafziger also faced accusations of abandoning May in favor of her relationship.

Nafziger has not responded to the recent condemnation revolving her decision to stay put in Morocco. She has earlier defended herself how the ticket prices for a flight home is beyond her budget.

Her latest Instagram post has ignited the ire of negative commentators.

Unless things change in the later weeks, she is most likely to stay in Morocco.

Nafziger's mother, Robbalee, came to her defense by asserting in the comments section in one of her posts that her daughter has not abandoned May and that May is spending bonding time with her grandparents.

Robbalee affirmed "90 Day Fiancé" viewers, "There was no abandonment. (May) is getting to spend time with her grandparents while her mommy is away. There is a lot more to this story than a simple answer."

Related Article: Anna Duggar Suspected to Be Pregnant With 7th Child, Ignores Josh Duggar on Father's Day

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.