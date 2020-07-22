Spending your days at home can sometimes become dull and repetitive. Getting a computer or a console to play with could use up valuable money that could otherwise be used for other necessities. Luckily, several popular mobile games provide a fun time without costing you your wallet.

We looked for the most popular mobile games that you can play right inside the comforts of your own home to keep yourself entertained and busy.

1. Mobile

Rising to be the most popular mobile gaming app in more than 100 countries, PUBG Mobile is a port from the original PC game that features a new concept of battle royale. Here, players are thrown into an island and battle it out against every other player to come out on top.

With the large battle area available, the region will slowly become encased with a shrinking case that will force players into a smaller battleground until a winner is found.

The main attraction that PUBG Mobile has over other popular mobile games is its wide array of options that players have access to.

2. Mario Kart Tour

One of Nintendo's best-selling franchises, Mario, hits mobile gaming in an unprecedented way. Bringing its high-speed racing game to mobile phone gamers was a major sidestep to the company's usual decisions.

Bringing the best the series has to offer in the palm of your hands, Mario Kart Tour is a fun and exciting game to play by yourself or against other online players. Beat your previous records or duke it out online and see who's on top.

3. Pokemon Cafe Mix

A recent release from the makers of the popular monster-catching game, Pokemon Cafe Mix, is another cute mobile game that lets you interact with adorable pocket monsters.

This game has you managing a cafe shop with the help of your pokemon to serve other pokemon customers. Create absolutely stunning and delicious dishes and drinks that will increase your relationship with pokemon.

The serving process comes in the form of a puzzle game where you have to connect multiple similar icons for as long as you can for a higher bonus.

4. Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Arguably one of the most expansive creation games made, Minecraft, has stood its ground as a great game that will challenge your wits in survival and creating a world fit just for you.

The mobile version brings out the best of the title. It allows players to play in either creative mode, which gives you all the resources in unlimited supply to craft the world in anything you desire or survival mode where the game pits you to fend and gather for yourself.

5. Fortnite

Being one of the most expansive games and not just in terms of gameplay, but also availability, Fortnite is played by nearly every gamer on the planet.

The most exciting part about this game is that it enables cross-platform gaming, pitting you against every single player in the world and see who ends up on top.

Cross-play also allows gamers who have played Fortnite on PC or console to that opportunity to transfer their progress to the mobile version, keeping all their hard-earned and battle-worn equipment intact.

