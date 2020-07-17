A brutal video of four teens beating an allegedly pregnant woman and kicking her toddler on the head circulated online.

The disturbing footage of the brutal beat down was taken in Brooklyn, Illinois, on July 14.

Recording of the incident came out on Twitter, revealing how a black woman, dressed in a black and white hoodie, has been attacked by three female teens as she was standing with her young girl outside a home.

On the footage, it could be seen that the three girls were punching the black woman, while being pushed onto the ground, and savagely pulling her hair.

A male offender has been seen on the video when he jumped into the fight, he landed, the black woman's daughter was hit on the head, which caused her to fall towards the ground, EuroWed reported.

In the clip, the child was heard crying as her mother crumpled vulnerably on the ground being attacked by the four teens.

When the woman had the chance to get off the ground and tried to move towards the home, she was kicked by the male offender in the back that caused her to fly forward and ended hitting her head on a side of a door frame.

The video clip of the rough fight has gone viral and has been viewed for over 227,000 times.

The unidentified attackers in the incident came out to be youths.

At the time of the incident, the victim was reportedly pregnant when being attacked, but there was still no confirmation received regarding this matter.

Read also: 'Professional Hitman' Used Electric Saw to Dismember, Scatter Body Parts of Tech CEO

Attack caused online outrage

On Facebook, the mother of the male attacker, who kicked the helpless toddler, defended her son, saying that the guy did not intend to kick the young girl, he was only trying to jump over the baby onto the black woman. And added that what happened was an accident, claiming her son is not the type of person who would kick a baby.

The clip triggered anger on social media with users asking justice for the helpless victims.

On a tweet, one of the Twitter users said the way the young girl was hanging on the black woman's leg and has been kicked by the male attacker was a sick move. Adding that what happened was against the code and people should refrain from fighting in front of kids.

Another Twitter user said someone has to provide information on the incident in order for them to report the attackers.

The guy kicked the toddler on purpose, as claimed on another tweet, explaining how far the guy was from the black woman being attacked by the three female offenders when guy's kick landed. Adding there was no way the guy intended to kick the mother,according to Daily Mail.

One tweeted asking why would the male attacker feel that it was okay to jump on to the black woman when a toddler was holding her mother's leg. And added the moment they saw the guy kicked the baby, the fight should have stopped, and questioned how could people be standing and watching what was happening like the incident was an acceptable one.

Related article: Fact Check: Did George Floyd Appear on 'Judge Judy'?

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.