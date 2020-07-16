Watching TV shopping channels are actually fun, not to mention the products that are sold are facinating that people are willing to purchase the products right away in a moment of weakness. However, there are some products that do not work the same as what they show on TV.

Good thing Amazon has listed the products that works as advertised on TV. And since it is available on the site, you no longer have to pick up your phone and call the number registered on screen, all you need to do is to log in to your account and have the item shipped straight to your door step. With that being said, here are some of the best as seen on TV products:

The Allstar Innovations Reheatza Microwave Crisper gives you oven quality crispiness on your food, straight from the microwave. This heating pan will crisp your food in just a matter of minutes. It is perfect for pizza, chicken wings., leftovers, sandwiches, hamburgers, pizza rolls, fresh veggies, frozen foods, eggs, bacon and more.

The Salsa Master Salsa Maker has triple bladed Samurai chopping blades. The blades are made of stainless steel so you do not have to worry about it bending or rusting. The blades are also designed for fast and even chopping. You no longer need to settle for choppers with inferior blades and short pull cords that snap.

Also Read: Amazon Extends Alexa Line Of Voice-Controlled Products

This salsa maker's chopper features an oversized crank making it safer, more durable and easier to control for desired results. It is perfect for chopping nuts, veggies, herbs, salsa, guacamole, hummus and more. You can chop onions in seconds without crying and you can crush garlic without stinking up your kitchen. It has manual operation that allows you to get the consistency that you wish.

The Spikeball Pro Kit is an active, fun and competitive 2 on 20 game that is played with rules, just like volleyball. You can enjoy it outdoors, indoors, in your yard, lawn, the gym, beach, tailgate, family reunions, vacations and almost anywhere for any event. It includes 1 free registration to a spikeball roundnet association tournament for $40 value. It is perfect for any competitive player. The spikeball has 33% stronger legs and rims and it is less likely to break from an errant dive or fall. It also has better balls, and the added texture on the Pro Balls enable more spin and control on hits.

The IllumiBowl Toilet Night Light will illuminate the inner bowl of the toilet and it provides a soft glow any time you go to the bathroom in the dark. It is motion-activated, so it features a motion sensor and it has built-in light detector that turns itself on and off.

This toilet night light only works in the dark so it can save battery life. You can adjust the color and the brightness of this light. It comes in 9 different color settings, with 8 different single colors and a color-cycle. The strong hold design allows you to custom fit the arm to any toilet. You do not need tools or adapters to make it work, you can just hook it over to the rim of the toilet bowl.

Related Article: Amazon Dash: Order Your Favorite Products With The Push Of A Branded Button

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.