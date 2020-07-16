In his fight to steadily gain the favor of the country's support, United States President Donald Trump has a new campaign manager who was revealed after Wednesday night's leadership shake-up.

According to CNN, Trump's poll numbers have been dropping in crucial regions and areas, and the Republican candidate is desperate to bring his ratings back up and "make America great again (MAGA)."

The new campaign manager, Bill Stepien, previously joined Trump's campaign team in 2016 and brought with him years of experience, but also controversies.

To attain his goal, Trump's administration is spending millions of dollars on advertising his candidacy in several states that it hoped would have resulted in easy wins against presidential opponent Joe Biden.

In a previous press conference at the Rose Garden, Trump basically used his one-hour time slot to criticize his presidential opponent simply, said David Axelrod, a former adviser for Barack Obama.

Not only the opposition but also some allies had criticized Trump for his apparent lack of professionalism and clear disregard of systemic political methods when Karl Rove, an informal adviser to Trump, expressed his disappointment with the ordeal.

Rove said that instead of hearing a speech about how China was abusing Hong Kong with its new security law, reporters got a taste of a full-blown campaign event, as reported by Politico.

In-person rallies

Early July, Trump announced he planned on resuming rallies amid the threat of the coronavirus in an attempt to jumpstart his poll numbers.

To ensure safety, the president's advisers are looking into where they will hold the MAGA rallies and what sort of safety measures and precautions will be implemented which would most likely depend on the location they choose to go with.

Trump has been looking forward to resuming his rallies that his administration utilized to connect with supporters and blow-off steam amid the domestic and international issues that have come up in recent weeks.

The Republican president is seeking to use the demonstrations to showcase what he and his administration hope to be their trump card to winning the elections; that he is the figure of the United States' reopening and economic revival amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The last MAGA rally was held in March, but Trump has since used several official events as a method to travel to swing states.

One crucial move showing Trump is slowly going back to typical political attitude are the scheduled in-person fundraisers that will be held this month.

Trump's administration worries for the upcoming presidential elections as his opponent, Biden, has been leading by double-digits in June, revealed in public surveys and a poll by Monmouth University which revealed Biden is ahead by 11 percent, as reported by The New York Times.

A spokesman for Trump's campaign, Tim Murtaugh, believes the presidential race is still up for grabs. Murtaugh noted internal data revealed Trump consistently remaining strong against his political rival that is well defined and still has a running chance in all of the critical states.

