A lot of smartwatches these days are unisex, with different features and sizes, making them perfect for active women. However, there are a few things that women want from a smartwatch. Different sizes for smaller wrists is important, so smartwatches with massive, thick form can feel uncomfortable.

Women also tend to choose watches that match their overall style. Sporty and understated watches appeal to active women. There are smartwatches that have pretty set style, with angular shapes and that mimics the style of regular watches with added features.With that being said, here are some of the best ones.

The Apple Watch Series 5 comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. You can combine the 40mm size with the slim 10.74mm depth casing if you have a smaller wrist. You can also choose from a series of finishes, from aluminum, titanium, stainless steel and ceramic. You can also go for a woven sport band or a silicone one. Or you can choose a stainless steel band or a leather strap, in different colors.

The Apple Watch has built-in LTE and GPS that makes it easy to make calls and stream music while you are away from your phone. It can track your fitness activities accurately and it also provides a good level of detail. It can monitor your heart health and it comes with an app for breathing exercises.

Also Read: A Smartphone Or A Smartwatch? Actually Both; Omate TrueSmart Standalone Smartwatch With MicroSIM And MicroSD Card Slot

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a small smartwatch with 40mm casing that is 12mm deep. It comes in silver, black and rose gold colors, and you can choose the color of the strap. It has a 300 x 300 pixel resolution display, which makes it a solid workout buddy. It tracks your fitness activities accurately and it also caters for a wide range of activities. It is water resistant so you can take it swimming with you. This smartwatch can also track your menstrual cycle, sleeping schedule, breathing exercises and more. It is a great alternative if you are on a budget.





The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. It has a waterproof design, high-quality display screen and it has almost all the features that you could think of in a smartwatch. You can get notifications, track your fitness activities and track your sports activities. The battery life of this smartwatch is better than most smartwatches, and it includes ECG and fall detection modes. You can use it at the gym and you can also take it to the pool.

The Kate Spade Sport Smartwatch is made for workouts and is designed to make it versatile. You can track your fitness activities and you can use it anywhere. Instead of a linked strap or a leather strap, this smartwatch comes with a silicone strap, which means that it is much more sweat and gym-friendly. With this smartwatch, you can track your activities, set your goals and monitor your heart rate. It has built-in Google Assistant, NFC and notification.

Related Article: Samsung Galaxy Gear Smartwatch Specs: A Health-Monitoring Smartphone Companion

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.