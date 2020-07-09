If you are planning to go green and add some life into your home, then you can opt for purchasing indoor plant pots. This is perfect especially if you do not have enough garden space. Whether you want to start with miniature succulents, use a wooden planter and add leaves or suspend vines from your ceiling, there are a lot of stylish ways to care for different plant species, including houseplants.

With that being said, here are some amazing indoor plants pots that you can buy and add into your home to start your gardening experience.

PETSWI Ceramic Planters

The PETSWI Ceramic Planters is inspired by classic mid-century style. It fits most home and office decor and furniture and it can be paired with a lot of plants. This plant pot is made of high-quality clay and it is hand glazed. The ceramic pot keeps the soil moist you can water your plants less. It comes with a drainage hole in the bottom to prevent overwatering of plants especially for snake plants, flowers and aloe vera plants.

Also Read: Home Improvement Tips: 4 Expert Ways To Update Your Space Without Spending Too Much

The POTEY Ceramic Plant Pots are beautiful and modern styled plots that will bring a stylish plus to any room in your home. It is also perfect for holding your precious flowers and plants. It comes in two-shaped planters, the cylinder planter and the octagon plant pot so you can separate them or match them together to decorate your home.

Each set includes one 6.1 inches cylinder pot and a smaller 5 inches octagon pot, featuring a drainage hole and a rubber plug so you can manage the amount of water that your plants get, without any messes or spills. Your plants need a good, sturdy pot, which is why this pot is made from high-quality materials.

The LA JOLIE MUSE Flower Pots Planter is an attractive speckled black flower pot that is perfect to place on your deck, patio or garden or you can also enjoy them indoors in your kitchen, living room or even your bathroom. The planter also comes with 4 pre-drilled, built-in drainage holes that create a healthy living environment for your indoor and outdoor plants. It is made from durable recyclable plastic and natural stone powder, the planter is also light so you can lift it easily.

The planter is weather resistant, so you can enjoy the plant pot for outdoor plants in all types of weather. It is also made to withstand intense sun and harsh winter temperatures, free from fade, frost damage so you can use it indoors and outdoors freely.

The Foraineam Round Basket Hanging Planter has netting drainer that allows excess water to get through. The outer basket with a drainage plug allows for water storage and it prevents your plants from drought. It has a self-watering reservoir that prevents over or under watering. It comes with a heavy-duty iron with black finishing triple-chain hanger, it is strong and balanced, ensuring secure support while hanging.

Related Article: Best Indoor Houseplants of 2020 for Cleaner Air and Livelier Home

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.