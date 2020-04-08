There are a lot of benefits that you can enjoy from having an indoor house plant, creative decor, cleaner air, a livelier home and a better air circulation. However, it can be tricky and difficult to know which varieties of plants are suitable for indoor conditions and how to properly care for them.

There are so many different kinds of indoor house plants, and it can be overwhelming to choose the ones that are perfect for your home. With that said, here are some of the best indoor house plants that will surely give your home some life.

Also Read: Home Improvement Tips: 4 Expert Ways To Update Your Space Without Spending Too Much

The Dragon Tree is one of the most common houseplants in the industry. Europeans have been using them as indoor plants since the 1800s and they have been popular in the United States since the 20th century. They are easy to grow and they are grown as thick canes that sprout from buds along the cane, thus creating a palm effect.

Dragon Trees make good houseplants because they are tall and narrow, with controlled growth and they can withstand abuse from non-experienced indoor gardeners. The plant prefers indirect light and it should be kept moist, not wet or dry.

The Reverse Variegated Spider Plant gives off jungle vibes. The spider plant is so easy to care for that even beginners can maintain it. These plants need bright light but no direct sunlight, so they are perfect to put in a room with massive windows. Make sure that you keep the plant away from the windowsill.

The plant is fun to have around because it grows spiderettes which can be propagate. It is are really strong air purifier, and it removes both xylene and formaldehyde.

The Peace Lily Plant or the Spathiphyllum means leaf spathe. Its widespread interior use is due to its exceptional acclimation to low light conditions. There are around 30 different species of Spathiphyllum, some are native to South and Central America. Two species are found on the other side of the world, like in Malaysia, Costa Rica and the Philippines.

The plant has managed to circle the world long before people discovered its beauty. The Peace Lily is different for many plants that are used indoors as they let you know when they are dry by a noticeably droop in the foliage. They will bounce back once they are watered.

The Succulent Plants are known to be the easiest house plants. They are more appealing than fake faux plants or artificial plastic plants. If you think that you can't keep houseplants alive, then you should get succulents. They do not require fertilizer and they can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.

With succulent plants, the possibilities are endless. You can display them in a plant holder, a wall mount, a geometric glass vase or in a live wreath. They are low maintenance so they make the perfect desk centerpiece for your office.

Related Article: Plants: Hybrid 'Frankenplant' That Grows Potatoes And Aubegines On Sale In Britain