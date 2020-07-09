A man from Bronzeville, Chicago was arrested by authorities after he had beaten a 23-month-old boy to death. The man punched the child multiple times in the face.

According to WGN9, the man was the child's relative and he was tasked to look after him while the child's parents were out. The murder happened in 4200 blocks of South Calumet Avenue on July 7. The boy was immediately taken to Comer Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead,

The child's neighbor, Lance Lee, stated that kids are getting shot in the area, and now kids are getting beat. The man beat the child, Antwun Gayden, with his fist multiple times. He claims that he has a mental illness. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is now investigating the situation.

Earlier this month, a 5-year-old child was beaten to death by her own godmother during a visit to Texas. The victim, Daviana Landry, left the day after Father's Day to visit the home of her godmother, Brenika Lott, who lives in Texas. However, just five days later, the authorities found the child beaten to death in Lott's home.

The little girl suffered from a fractured skull and she had bruises on her chest, face, and arms. On July 6, the 32-year-old Lott had been arrested and charged with murder. Daviana's family, who lives in Thibodaux, received the unfortunate news from the authorities.

Daviana's grandmother, Alice Landry, said that they were shocked by what happened because Lott was someone that they trusted.

Ashley Tolbert, a close friend of the Landry family, said that the incident was heartbreaking and the whole community is in shock. Tolbert said that what happened has been very difficult for Daviana's mother, Safiyaa Landry.

According to 4WWL, Safiyaa and her family trusted Lott. The little girl has visited her multiple times and she can't believe that Lott would harm her child.

In February, Logan Harvill, a 29-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas, was arrested after being charged with injury to a child. He is accused of abusing three children, including the abuse that killed Christian Paz.

The attorneys representing the siblings of Christian stated that the mother of the three children was aware of what was going on. It is still not clear if she will face charges, as reported by KSAT.

According to Alana Pearsall, the attorney of the two children, the mother was at work when the abuse happens. When she comes home, she knows that her children got beaten up.

The older brother was bleeding when she came home, but she just patched up the blood and she went back to work. That was when the three-year-old Christian was killed.

In January, 6-year-old Perkins was killed by her mother's boyfriend, 49-year-old Rysheim Smith. Smith starved and tortured the boy for months, and when Zymere defected inside the family's Harlem home, he hit the boy multiple times with a broomstick while the child's mother did nothing.

Smith then shoved Zymere under a cold shower and hung him on a hook while he was wet and unconscious. He then threw the boy against a wall and the boy crumpled to the ground, as reported by New York Post

Smith ran out to get food while the boy was on the ground. When his mother checked on him, he was already dead. Smith is now charged with life in prison. The decision was announced in March.

