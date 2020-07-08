Watching a movie on a massive screen gives off a magical feel. However, it might take some time before movie theaters will be open again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although drive-ins are now making a comeback, you can still enjoy watching movies with better AV experience in the comfort and privacy of your own home. You can create your own movie theater and go on a movie marathon with your family, friends or by yourself. Here are products that you will need to complete your home theater.

The Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player lets you stream in HD, 4k and HDR. You can stream over the internet or right on your TV. It has ultimate connectivity as you can enjoy strong connection with its dual-band wireless or you can use the Ethernet port for wired streaming.

The media player has amazing picture quality so you can experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity. You can enjoy sharp resolution and vivid color. You can take full control of your TV and use your voice to set personal shortcuts for one-touch control, turn captions on, search across channels and more with the enhanced voice remote. You can also enjoy private listening with the included premium JBL headphones and TV controls.

Also Read: 2020 Movies New Release Dates: Find Out When the Most Anticipated Films Will Hit the Theaters

The ViewSonic 3600 Lumens Projector is a versatile projector that has advanced visual features that is perfect educational use and for small business environments. It has a massive screen projection as it projects up to 120 inches from 15 feet and 8 inches.

The ViewSonic 3600 Lumens Projector is easy to setup. You can just plug it and play your videos, pictures and presentations. It has a long lamp life, with its SuperEco mode that allows the lamp to shine bright for up to 15,000 hours. The resolution support is VGA of 640 x 480 to FullHD of 1920 x 1080.

The Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers lets you enjoy a hassle-free audio experience with a single USB cable without the need for a power adapter. It has a custom-tuned, far-field driver solution with rear facing passive radiators for amazing audio and enhanced bass reproduction. This speaker is perfect for modern homes, workplaces and offices. The speakers has volume control that is easy to access. The controls are placed in front for instant adjustments.

The US Wire and Cable 99050 Extension Cord are constructed of 100% TPE compound which allows for flexibility in Exteme temperatures. The TPE jacket on the extension cord is rated to maintain its flexbility in weather up to 221°F and down to -94°F. The TPE jacket is oil resistant making it more durable than standard PVC cords when it is used in harsh environments. The cord is perfect for use with Generators, Power Tools and Snow Blowers. The cord features a light female plug. The lighted plug will shine with a warm glow that is highly visible in day or night when there is an electric current flowing through to show the cord has power.

Related Article: Best Buy To House Hundreds Of Sony And Samsung 'Experience' Stores

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.