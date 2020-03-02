Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott surely have their fans on the palm of their hands with regards to their relationship status. Fans are still wondering if the exes have reunited romantically after they were spotted together having lunch with their daughter Stormi, Sunday.

The trio was spotted in stepping out of Kylie's Mercedes G-wagon in Calabasas, California. Travis was carrying their two-year-old daughter on his arms in what appeared as a normal family day. They were also joined by a security guard who was photographed standing behind Travis.

The sighting added fuel to the rumors that the make-up mogul and rapper are back together, since came just two days after Kylie posted cryptic posts that sort of give the idea that she is back with Travis. The posts were photographs of her and the "Sicko Mode" rapper sitting on the courtside at a Houston Rocket's game back in May of 2017.

Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner addressed the issue in a recent interview with talk show host Ellen Degeneres saying that she does not know what the real score between the two is but she was sure that they were great at being co-parents to Stormi. This has been proven by the ex-couple several times, including last weekend when they were spotted taking the two-year-old to an indoor trampoline park in Woodland Hills. After this, the family was then spotted stopping for a sweet rear at Afters Ice Cream.

Kylie also opened up about the current status of her relationship with her baby's father in an interview with Harper's Bazaar published earlier this month. Kylie said that they have a great relationship and treat each other like best friends. She further added that they both want what's best for their daughter and that they stay connected and coordinated for her. Kylie also stated that in raising Stormi, she just thinks about how her own parents were very hands-on with her and she wants the same for her daughter.

It can be recalled that the former couple announced in October that they were taking a break and officially confirmed the separation earlier this year. However, the pair have been spotted together a bunch of times after the announcements including Kylie's trip to Houston for Travis' Houston music festival Astroworld, their Thanksgiving at Palm Springs as a family and their daughter Stormi's second birthday. The pair were also spotted together during an Oscar's after-party.

The two have been spending a lot of time together since their break up that has fans wondering what the real score between them is. Fans have even theorized that the break-up was merely a publicity stunt to keep the public's attention.

However, the ex-couple insists that their current relationship is solely focused on raising their daughter Stormi together and not letting her get affected by their break-up, and making her feel that their family has not changed even if her parents aren't romantically involved anymore.