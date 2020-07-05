After her comment that suggested Vanessa Guillen, a murdered soldier deserved sexual harassment for choosing to join a "good ole boy club," a female Lt. Col from the Air Force is currently under fire.

Identified as Air Force Lt. Col. Betsy Schoeller, the air force veteran got into a heated Facebook thread with a person who shared a post about the death of Guillen. Guillen was the soldier who was killed after she confessed to her friends and family that one of her superiors was sexually harassed her.

According to Daily Mail, Schoeller currently works at the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee as a senior lecturer. Based on the reports, Schoeller called out people on social media who expressed sympathy for the fallen soldier and said that being sexually harassed is the price to pay for women who admit themselves to a playground of men.

Moreover, she said that someone who is going to cry like a snowflake - a slang term usually used to describe overly emotional people - about it, there is a price to pay.

The comments from the veteran came just a few hours after Guillen's attorney released the information that she has been bludgeoned to death using a hammer inside the armory room where she was working. Schoeller's post has already been deleted since it prompted the eruption of outbursts from social media users.

Aside from the outrage, netizens also made a petition in Change.org to fire Schoeller from being a senior lecturer at the University of Wisconsin. They also called her out as part of the problem with the sexual harassment of women which has been entrenched in the armed forces, The Sun reported.

Moreover, people also compared Schoeller's belief with the notion of people telling girls not to wear revealing clothes since men cannot control their urges.

Meanwhile, another veteran called her out and said that her mindset and response to the issue is what encourages such harassment to take place. The said veteran also said that Schoeller's attitude is one of the reasons that harassment continues in the force and that those like her protect these sexual predators.

Read also: NYPD Hunts Attacker Who Slashed the Face of a 2-Year-Old Toddler in Manhattan

The Death of Guillen

On April 22, Guillen confessed to her family that one of her sergeants was harassing her, that was also the last day that she was seen alive in the Fort Hood Army Base in Killeen, Texas. After that, only her remains were found last Tuesday in Bell county near the Leon River.

Based on a criminal complaint that was released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday, a 20-year-old specialist identified as US Army Specialist Aaron Robinson killed her. The document also stated that Guillen was hit with a hammer on her head on April 22nd, according to a report by NPR.

Hours after the body of Guillen was discovered, Robinson committed suicide.

The suspect left the army base on Tuesday night just before the Army criminal investigators were able to arrest him. However, when the officials were able to catch up with him, he fired a fatal shot at himself.



Related article: Ghislaine Maxwell Charged for Being Chief Enabler in Sexual Trafficking Ring for Young Girl Victims

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.