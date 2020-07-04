Nagaland, a state in India, has banned the sales and import of dog meat within the area, gaining the appreciation of several animal rights activists.

Consumption of dog meat

The government of Nagaland announced the banning of the endeavor after animal welfare groups conducted a sustained campaign, as reported by BBC.

Activists have considered the move to be a significant factor or turning point in stopping the horrific acts against dogs in the country. Some, however, have expressed their criticism of the ban as they consider it as an invasion of the state's food custom.

Some parts of India criminalize the consumption of dog meat, but a few communities in the north-eastern parts of the country still consider it a delicacy.

Temjen Toy, Nagaland's chief secretary, shared a post on Twitter on Friday which wrote that the State Government had come to the decision of banning the import and exchange of dogs and their meat and closed off dog markets.

Although the government banned the market and its produce, it did not reveal further information on how it would go about implementing the legislation.

Indian media reported the government was forced to implement the ban after images of dogs stored inside sacks while bound in a wet market. The photo quickly spread through social media, sparking widespread criticism and outrage among the public.

A welcome ban

According to Yahoo News, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organization (FIAPO), said on Thursday that it was struck by feelings of horror and awe by the photographs that showed dogs in inhumane conditions just waiting for their execution and later on sale.

The FIAPO is one of the organizations leading campaigns to end the sale and consumption of dogs and their meat in Nagaland, similar to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The Humane Society International (HSI) who had previously worked towards the banning of dog-meat trade in the country of India, expressed their approval of the Nagaland government's decision.

Alokparna Sengupta, the managing director of HSI, said that the resulting suffering of dogs from the inhumane acts of killing and selling them had placed a dark shadow over the country, which by having the ban implemented, helps to see the end of the criminal act of slaughtering the helpless animals.

According to HindustanTimes, nearly 30,000 dogs are illegally transported to Nagaland every year, which are then distributed and purchased by live markets. The animals are then made to suffer when they are beaten to death by people with wooden clubs, revealed the HSI.

A famous local musician, Alobo Naga, said as a dog lover, shared his opinion that the government should have taken steps to communicate with stakeholders before implementing the ban as the consumption of dog meat has been part of India's culture.

The secretary of the Naga Tribes Council, Theja Therieh, stated the government has its reasons for implementing the ban but that the impact it has on the market and the local population. Therieh shared he wondered how the government would implement the ban since it affected the food habits of the people living in Nagaland.

