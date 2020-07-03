Even though a lot of people love to upload their videos on social media, there are those who are still trying to find their perfect angle and the best light for a picture or Zoom meetings. This is where ring lights come in to give you a great boost.

Ring lights prevent you from blending into the shadows during an important meeting or while doing a video. Good lighting can help you appear better and more professional even if you are wearing simple clothes. If you are thinking of making a vlog, then you can use ring lights to boost you confidence. With that being said, here are some of the best ring lights that you can purcahse.

IVISII Ring Light has eye protection LED lamp beads, low consumption, adjustable color temperature and high brightness. This ring light will give you amazing shooting experience. You can also use it as a fill-in light for network broadcast, pictorial shooting, still lift shooting, wedding shooting and more.

The ring has a wide dimming range from 1% to 100% Special LED SMD design. It is portable and lightweight. It is made of 240 pieces of LED beads with a total of 55W power output.

It is also the perfect fill light that produces the right amount of light for video shooting, makeup, lives streaming, portrait photography etc. There are a lot of vents on the back of the ring for better heat dissipation to ensure product life.

The Amconsure LED Ring Light is equipped with high-quality SMD LEDs and three different lighting modes. It is bright enough to beautify your face. Each lighting mode has 10 adjustable brightness levels to meet all of your needs on different occasions.

This is the perfect dimmable daylighting to remove all unpleasant shadows. The tripod is made of high-grade aluminum alloy with sufficient stability to be firmly fixed in place without ever tipping over. The adjustable tripod extends from 14 inches to 66 inches for shooting.

The Harmonic Selfie Ring Light has 3 colors lighting mode. Each lighting mode has 11 adjustable brightness. The ring light is suitable for most mobile phones. The selfie ring light comes with a tripod stand and cell phone holder.

It has a 360 degree rotatable circular cloud platform can be adjusted to any angle. The gooseneck is adjustable and it is suitable for width size within 2 to 3 inches. It has a non-slip rubber backing clip that can hold your phone firmly without scratching it.

The Beemoon Ring Light has 3 color modes including coo light, natural light and warm light. Each one has 10 brightness levels. It also helps you whenever you need extra light in order to remove the shadow for makeup, taking selfies and photos, live streaming, making videos, Vlog and more.

It has a stable and portable tripod. The selfie ring light is made of anti-tilting triangle stable structure. It is also equipped with solid lock catch tripod stand. The tripod with light right is stable and also portable, it is also multi-functional so you can use it anywhere, anytime.

