An image is spreading that appears to show President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump posing for a picture with both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The never-before-seen picture was captured during a 2000 Halloween party of German model Heidi Klum.

Sexual abuse charges

Snopes reported that Maxwell was arrested on July 2 when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) charged her for allegedly working with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to victimize young children.

While in prison, Epstein was waiting for his trial in 2019 before authorities announced that he allegedly killed himself inside his cell.

On Thursday morning, Maxwell was arrested for multiple charges including working with Epstein to lure minors into committing sexual activities.

Prosecutors said they expect to request that Maxwell be kept inside a prison with her strong desire to escape, which they wrote in a memo. In the document, it was also revealed that the suspect was in possession of three passports, $20 million in assets, international ties, and being a severe flight risk.

The FBI took Maxwell into custody at 8:30 a.m. in Bradford, New Hampshire and was allegedly avoiding authorities by hiding in Paris, France beforehand, as reported by Fox News.

The head of the FBI New York office, William F. Sweeney Jr., announced that investigators were quietly monitoring Maxwell's whereabouts and travel history before they found that she transferred to a 156-acre property that had a mansion that she paid for with cash.

Audrey Strauss, the acting US attorney, revealed that prosecutors would be looking to put Maxwell in detention.

Maxwell's partner, Epstein, was previously accused of operating a broad and expansive network of minors used for sexual activities.

According to BBC, Epstein also socialized with Prince Andrew, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton in the past.

Crimes against minors

The couple committed sexual abuse of girls as young as 14 years old to feed Epstein's dark desires. Maxwell allegedly participated in the physical abuse herself as stated in a recent indictment.

Epstein allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his prison cell a month after his arrest in August 2019. Even after his death, prosecutors said they would be continuing investigations into his associates and colleagues.

For the year after Epstein' arrest, Maxwell kept herself hidden and changed all her personal contact information including her email address and used a new phone number with the name "G Max" while taking orders under different names on shipping labels.

According to The New York Times, the lawyer representing Maxwell, Lawrence A. Vogelman, refused to comment on the case. Vogelman had a history of denying wrongdoing in civil lawsuits.

The indictment against Maxwell states she recruited three minors between 1994 and 1997 while prosecutors refused to identify the victims. According to federal laws, prosecutors can charge suspects at any point in their lifetime if they commit crimes against a minor.

On Thursday, as Maxwell appeared before a federal court located in New Hampshire, the magistrate judge ordered her detention and transfer to New York to await further orders.

