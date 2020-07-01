Portable ovens are just like mini cookers that warm your food. They also work the same way as crock pots and microwaves. Pre-cooked food can be warmed in portable ovens, so you do not need microwaves.

Some portable ovens even allow you to prepare your meals and to bake cases faster than built-in ovens. There are a lot of advantages in using portable ovens. It is perfect for those who travel regularly and for small families.

Portable ovens are also perfect for those who want to prepare healthy and home-cooked meals. They are cheaper than built-in ovens. These ovens can fit anywhere and they take up less space. They are the best choice for those living in small apartments. With that being said, here are some of the best portable ovens that you can use for cooking and baking.

The BLACK+DECKER Countertop Toaster Oven is a spacious oven that fits the standard 9 x 13 inches of oven pans with handles. That means that you can go from oven to table easily. It included baking and broiling pan that fits the over perfectly.

The toasting rack is also included. It has powerful convection fan circulates warm air throughout the oven for fast and even baking. The other functions of this oven includes broiling, baking, toasting and keeping your food warm.

The Panasonic FlashXpress Compact Toaster Oven has a double infrared heating high efficiency quartz. It also has ceramic heating elements that are positioned in the front and back to evenly bake, toast, brown and reheat to perfection.

You can easily bake bread and prepared meals, you can also do a wide variety of side dishes. It has a glass door that allows you to see through the food.

The Cuisinart Toaster Oven Broiler has high-performance power. Its functions include heating bagels, toast bread, bake, cook pizza, broil and keep prepared meals warm. It has stainless steel front with cool-touch handle.

It has an even technology for consistent even toasting. It has an auto slide-out rack to remove cooked food easily and to be able to clean the interior easily. The front crumb tray is removable and has cool-touch grip for easy clean up.

The Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven has massive capacity, it can fit two 12-inch pizzas, two cake pans or two 9 x 13-inch casseroles. It has a self-basting rotisserie that locks in your food's flavor and juice while turning the outside brown and crispy. It can fit a 5 pound chicken.

It bakes faster and more evenly than traditional oven. You can bake and broil with its settings and it has a 2-hour auto shutoff and it has removable drip tray, 2 racks, 2 baking pans, rotisserie skewer and lifter, as well as a broiler rack.

The Oster Toaster Oven has convection technology and a wide temperature range of 150 to 450 degrees F, it lets you cook with the convenience of an oven. It has digital controls with 7 different cooking settings and an interior light for easy viewing.

