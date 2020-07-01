Looking for black holes? Just visit Jupiter to discover interesting findings about how black holes are formed.

Stephen Taylor, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, had a collaboration with North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav) to look for a possible black hole, or find clues that point out to how these are formed.

The objective of the study is to search for the exact center of gravity anywhere in the solar system. Its exact purpose is to locate an entry into space-time anomaly, or a black hole to be exact. They also aim to verify if it exists or not in the solar system, according to Science Daily. This study was recently published in the Astrophysical Journal in April 2020.

Any certain areas in the universe where gravity is most concentrated may be called a black hole. How can the most immense of these matter and light-eating monsters be found hiding in the fabric of spacetime? Where is it in the cosmos or our own Milky Way Galaxy? And if so, how did they develop?

A black hole is the ultimate source of fundamental physics too, as mentioned in Science Springs. Consider the theory of relativity by Einstein, that expects existence of ripples in the spacetime or gravitational waves. If two black holes are in binary association, they ripple spacetime as great gravitation conducts itself, crushing matter and consuming light.

In 2015, the first gravitational wave was revealed by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO). It opened a new window to the cosmos and gave scientists new doors of opportunity. The LIGO detected graviton waves using km long detector while looking transformations in the known galaxy.

Also read: Gravitational Waves From a Merger of a Black Hole and Unknown 'Mass Gap' Perplexes Scientists

The scientists are detecting the difference of the oscillation of quasars. All quasar emit radio waves that can be recorded, like a lighthouse in a cosmic ocean. All pulses are recorded and measured to detect a gravitation wave that is rippling backward from spacetime.

Pulsar are the way points in the Milky Way if a gravitational wave is coming or has passed anywhere. It can be detected like a web in the expanse of the Milky Way. Now, this helps find the center of the solar system, where all the objects should be balanced.

Where is the precise center of the solar system, and how can it be found? According to Taylor, it is not the sun. He says that it is Jupiter because of its orbit of 12 years, which is the calculation of 15 years according to NANOGrav. Photos taken by the Galileo Probe are reliable as well.

JPL astronomer and co-author Joe Simon, who is part of the study, say that inferring the gravitational center of the solar system can be done with doppler radar. The doppler radar approximates distances of bodies in the solar system. The supposed mistakes will behave like gravitational waves, according to Vanderbuilt.

The scientist found inconsistencies with current model of the solar system, the NANOGrav data was inaccurate. Lead scientist and author Michele Vallisneri, said more data is more precise, but the numbers were off too much. Clear as day the data used to detect any gravitational wave is inaccurate, nothing worked well.

Scientists were able to detect the central point of gravity in the solar system. They are also using the pulsars to map the solar system.

Related article: 12 Billion Solar Mass Can Fit Into This Ultraluminous Quasar Detected in Deep Space

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.